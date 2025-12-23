Pakistan unveil squad for U19 World Cup

NINETEEN-YEAR-OLD middle-order batter Farhan Yousaf will remain at the helm of Pakistan’s U19 after a 15-member squad was confirmed for the upcoming tri-series in Zimbabwe and the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, scheduled to take place across Zimbabwe and Namibia from January 15 to February 6.

There is just one change from the squad named for the Asia Cup, with right-arm fast bowler Umar Zaib coming in for left-arm spinner Mohammad Huzaifa for both the tri-series and the U19 World Cup.

Right-arm pacer Ali Raza, who shone at the 2024 edition of the tournament, has been named in the squad for the upcoming tournament too. Just 15 at the time, Raza’s 4 for 34 against Australia in the semi-final almost carried Pakistan to a famous win. The pacer had picked up nine wickets in just three games at the tournament.

The tri-series, involving Afghanistan, Pakistan and hosts Zimbabwe, will be played from December 25 to January 6 and will act as key preparation for the 50-over U19 World Cup.

Pakistan U19 squad:

Farhan Yousaf (captain), Usman Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Hasan Baloch, Ali Raza, Daniyal Ali Khan, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Huzaifa Ahsan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Mohammad Shayan (wk), Niqab Shafiq, Sameer Minhas, Umar Zaib | Non-travelling reserves: Abdul Qadir, Farhanullah, Hassan Khan, Ibtisam Azhar, Mohammad Huzaifa. (ICC Media).