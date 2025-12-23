News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
McCullum wants to stay as England coach
England head coach Brendon McCullum
England head coach Brendon McCullum

HEAD coach Brendon McCullum says he wants to remain in charge of England but admits a decision on his future will be out of his hands.
McCullum has presided over an Ashes defeat in Australia inside three Tests, a series he previously said would “define” his team.
The New Zealander is contracted to England through to the end of the 50-over World Cup in 2027, a period that includes the next home Ashes in the same year.
“It’s a pretty good gig. It’s good fun,” said McCullum. “You travel the world with the lads and try to play some exciting cricket and try to achieve some things.
“You want to try to get the best out of people. I don’t do anything to protect the job. It’s a matter of trying to just get the very best out of the people and try to achieve what you can with them.”(BBC Sport)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
Chase’s Academic Foundation survives shootout drama to retain KFC International School football title
I doubt I’ll be playing in Melbourne: Pat Cummins
GBA’s National Open Championships ….GDF retains Best Gym title; FYF is runner-up
Dilon Heyliger gives back to young cricketers in South Essequibo
Pakistan unveil squad for U19 World Cup
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.