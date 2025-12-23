McCullum wants to stay as England coach

HEAD coach Brendon McCullum says he wants to remain in charge of England but admits a decision on his future will be out of his hands.

McCullum has presided over an Ashes defeat in Australia inside three Tests, a series he previously said would “define” his team.

The New Zealander is contracted to England through to the end of the 50-over World Cup in 2027, a period that includes the next home Ashes in the same year.

“It’s a pretty good gig. It’s good fun,” said McCullum. “You travel the world with the lads and try to play some exciting cricket and try to achieve some things.

“You want to try to get the best out of people. I don’t do anything to protect the job. It’s a matter of trying to just get the very best out of the people and try to achieve what you can with them.”(BBC Sport)