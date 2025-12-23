Dilon Heyliger gives back to young cricketers in South Essequibo

IN the international cricket landscape, Dilon Heyliger is a pillar of Canada’s T20I attack. But in the South Essequibo region of Guyana, he is simply the “local boy” who never forgot where he learned to bowl his first outswinger.

Over the weekend, Heyliger completed a personal mission that hit closer to home than any international wicket: delivering five fully equipped cricket gear bags to the next generation of Essequibian talent.

The donation drive began during the recent bilateral series against Barbados, where Heyliger presented the first kit bag to Aaron DeCosta, a rising star in the national Under-13 setup. Following the conclusion of his international duties, Heyliger returned to his childhood home to personally hand over the remaining four bags.

For a young cricketer in rural Guyana, the cost of a complete kit—including bats, pads, gloves, and helmets—can often be the deciding factor between pursuing the dream or leaving the game entirely.

“It is crucial for us, as cricketers who have had the chance to play internationally, to remember where we started,” Heyliger said during the handover.

“Essequibo is my home, and I know how much a fully equipped bag means to a young player who is serious about the game. This is just a small way to ensure these lads have one less barrier to pursuing their dreams.”

Benefitting from the final leg of the donation were Naveed Fredricks, Ravid Fredricks, Mark Obermollar, and Nathan McPherson—all names that local scouts have identified as promising prospects in the South Essequibo youth system.