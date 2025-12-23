News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Pakistan show U19 World Cup credentials with Asia Cup title
Sameer Minhas slammed 172 off just 113 balls
Sameer Minhas slammed 172 off just 113 balls

PAKISTAN put on a dominant show with the bat and ball against India in the final to take home their second U19 Asia Cup title ahead of the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in Zimbabwe and Namibia next month
With the U19 World Cup set to begin on January 15, Pakistan have much-needed momentum on their side heading into the marquee event after clinching the Under-19 Asia Cup in Dubai with a whopping 191-run victory over their arch-rivals.
Opening batter Sameer Minhas’ stunning 172 off just 113 balls did the damage to the Indian bowlers as Pakistan put up a daunting 347 on the board.
Deepesh Devendran grabbed three wickets to his name but the Pakistan batters following heroics from Minhas and a vital half-century from Ahmed Hussain (56) proved too much for the Indians who were all out for 156 in reply.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi gave India a fast start, smashing 26 off just 10 balls, but wickets started tumbling out of nowhere and the game was half-done by the 10th over mark by the Pakistan pacers, with India losing five wickets inside 70 runs.
Ali Raza led the pace attack with 4-42, while Mohammad Sayyam, Abdul Subhan and Huzaifa Ahsan getting two each as India were bundled out for 156 in 26.2 overs, after some fireworks from India’s lower-order batter Devendran (36 off 16), who ended up India’s highest scorer with the willow.
In the group stage outing between the two sides earlier in the tournament, India defended 240 runs by a 90-run margin to head into the semis unbeaten. (ICC Media)

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
Chase’s Academic Foundation survives shootout drama to retain KFC International School football title
I doubt I’ll be playing in Melbourne: Pat Cummins
GBA’s National Open Championships ….GDF retains Best Gym title; FYF is runner-up
Dilon Heyliger gives back to young cricketers in South Essequibo
McCullum wants to stay as England coach
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.