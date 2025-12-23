Slingerz FC cruises to victory in President’s outreach showcase

ELITE League champions, Slingerz FC, underscored their dominance on and off the pitch recently, securing a clinical 5-0 victory over a West Demerara All-Star team.

The fixture, held at the National Track and Field Centre, formed the centrepiece of President Irfaan Ali’s Cabinet Outreach programme, designed to use sport as a catalyst for community engagement in the West Demerara region.

Despite the festive atmosphere in the stands, Slingerz showed little mercy on the turf. Guest player Omari Glasgow was the standout performer, reminding spectators of his pedigree with a sharp, well-taken hat-trick.

The scoring was rounded out by Elite League MVP Darron Niles, whose double ensured the “West Side” giants walked away with both the celebratory trophy and the evening’s cash prize.

While the margin of victory was wide, the occasion served a dual purpose for the champions. Head Coach Jamaal Shabazz viewed the match as essential conditioning for the club’s high-stakes Boxing Day fixture in the GFF Super 16 tournament.

Beyond the final whistle, the event highlighted a growing partnership between the club and the Guyanese government.

Slingerz FC officials expressed their support for President Ali’s recent infrastructure proposals for West Demerara, aimed at transforming the region into a footballing stronghold.

“Football is a powerful tool for engagement,” the club said in a statement, noting that such initiatives are vital for grassroots growth and national unity.

With the Super 16 on the horizon, Slingerz appear to be hitting their stride at exactly the right time, both as a competitive force and a community pillar.