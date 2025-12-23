News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Slingerz FC cruises to victory in President’s outreach showcase
President Dr. Irfaan Ali (right) and Prime Minister Mark Phillips hand over the trophy to Slingerz FC’s Quincy Adams (PHOTO: Slingerz FC)
President Dr. Irfaan Ali (right) and Prime Minister Mark Phillips hand over the trophy to Slingerz FC’s Quincy Adams (PHOTO: Slingerz FC)

ELITE League champions, Slingerz FC, underscored their dominance on and off the pitch recently, securing a clinical 5-0 victory over a West Demerara All-Star team.
The fixture, held at the National Track and Field Centre, formed the centrepiece of President Irfaan Ali’s Cabinet Outreach programme, designed to use sport as a catalyst for community engagement in the West Demerara region.
Despite the festive atmosphere in the stands, Slingerz showed little mercy on the turf. Guest player Omari Glasgow was the standout performer, reminding spectators of his pedigree with a sharp, well-taken hat-trick.
The scoring was rounded out by Elite League MVP Darron Niles, whose double ensured the “West Side” giants walked away with both the celebratory trophy and the evening’s cash prize.
While the margin of victory was wide, the occasion served a dual purpose for the champions. Head Coach Jamaal Shabazz viewed the match as essential conditioning for the club’s high-stakes Boxing Day fixture in the GFF Super 16 tournament.
Beyond the final whistle, the event highlighted a growing partnership between the club and the Guyanese government.
Slingerz FC officials expressed their support for President Ali’s recent infrastructure proposals for West Demerara, aimed at transforming the region into a footballing stronghold.
“Football is a powerful tool for engagement,” the club said in a statement, noting that such initiatives are vital for grassroots growth and national unity.
With the Super 16 on the horizon, Slingerz appear to be hitting their stride at exactly the right time, both as a competitive force and a community pillar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
Chase’s Academic Foundation survives shootout drama to retain KFC International School football title
I doubt I’ll be playing in Melbourne: Pat Cummins
GBA’s National Open Championships ….GDF retains Best Gym title; FYF is runner-up
Dilon Heyliger gives back to young cricketers in South Essequibo
McCullum wants to stay as England coach
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.