Essequibians warmly welcome new ferry with optimism

-A big boost for the Region

RESIDENTS of Region Two and members of the business community have warmly welcomed the introduction of the MV Konawaruk, describing it as a timely and transformative addition to the Essequibo transportation network.

The new ferry, which can accommodate over 300 passengers, 81 cars, or 19 large trucks, is expected to significantly ease congestion and improve the reliability of river crossings, especially during peak travel periods.

Commuters have expressed excitement about the increased capacity and smoother operations, noting that long waiting times and overcrowding will now be greatly reduced.

Business owners across the Essequibo Coast say the MV Konawaruk will play a critical role in boosting trade and commerce.

With improved movement of goods, including large trucks, traders anticipate faster deliveries, reduced transportation challenges and increased customer traffic.

Many have also highlighted the ferry’s potential to stimulate tourism by making travel to and from Essequibo more convenient and comfortable.

Agro-processor Naithram Ramanand of Charity said the new ferry will assist him in marketing and transporting his coconut water to other regions. He thanked President Irfaan Ali for the initiative.

Sharmalia Persaud of Cotton Field also welcomed the new vessel, saying she is happy and excited to use the ferry.

Head of the Anna Regina Fire Station, Suresh Persaud, described the ferry as a major boost for tourism and the business community.

He noted that President Irfaan Ali had made a promise to deliver improved transportation for the region and that promise has now been fulfilled. He added that the Essequibo Region is growing rapidly.

The MV MV Konawaruk features a double-ended design and modern amenities, including comfortable seating, a bar, restrooms and an air-conditioned crew cabin, enhancing comfort for both passengers and staff.

The introduction of the ferry forms part of broader government initiatives aimed at strengthening infrastructure and connectivity.

Among these is the ongoing upgrade of the Parika Stelling into a modern port facility, complete with customs and immigration services, cold storage and other essential amenities.

Residents view this investment as a clear demonstration of the government’s commitment to developing rural and remote communities through improved infrastructure.

With the busy Christmas season approaching, the MV MV Konawaruk is expected to make travel smoother, support economic growth and further strengthen the link between Essequibo and the rest of the country.