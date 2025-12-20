EPA launches community-led assessments in North Rupununi Wetlands

THE Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), through the Amazon Sustainable Landscapes (ASL) Guyana Project II, has launched a series of community-driven assessments aimed at informing and strengthening environmental and landscape protection, conservation, and sustainable management in the North Rupununi, one of Guyana’s important ecological and cultural landscapes.

According to a press release from the EPA, the assessments focused on land use, livelihoods, and water quality are designed to support smarter planning, stronger community involvement, and long-term environmental protection across the North Rupununi.

Before fieldwork began, the communities and key stakeholders were engaged to explain the activities, gather feedback, and ensure that local priorities and traditional knowledge guide the process.

In October 2025, community participants received hands-on training at the Bina Hill Institute in Annai, learning how to use mobile devices and digital tools to support land-use mapping. The skills gained will continue to support community planning long after the project ends.

In November 2025, additional training was conducted for community enumerators involved in the socio-economic assessment. Participants were trained in ethical survey methods, household and village data collection, and the documentation of traditional ecological knowledge. Survey tools were tested through pilot exercises in participating communities.

The first round of water-quality assessment in selected North Rupununi communities was completed. The data will establish a baseline for tracking changes in rivers and wetlands and guide future conservation and management actions.

Together, these activities mark a major step forward in a multi-stakeholder (including local communities) effort and strengthening of local capacity to ensure effective conservation and sustainable management of biodiversity, culture, and livelihoods in the North Rupununi.

The EPA, through the ASL Guyana Project II, continues to work alongside communities to ensure that Guyana’s natural heritage is protected not just for today, but for generations to come.