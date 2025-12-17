Disclosure completed in Regent Street gas station bombing case

SENIOR Police Legal Advisor, attorney-at-law Mandel Moore, on Tuesday, completed the disclosure of evidence in the case arising from the deadly October 26 bombing of a gas station at the corner of Regent and King streets, Georgetown, moving the matter closer to paper committal proceedings.

The disclosure was made before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts in relation to four of the seven persons charged.

They are Venezuelan nationals Daniel Alexander Ramirez Poedemo, 33; Johnny Boodram, 27; and Alexander Bettancourt, 44, along with 33-year-old Guyanese Krystal LaCruz.

The court was informed by Moore that the prosecution’s disclosure bundle includes witness statements, forensic analyses, electronic and telecommunications data, along with other documentary material the state intends to rely on in advancing its case.

With disclosure now finalised for these four accused, the court is expected to proceed with the paper committal process to determine whether the matter should be sent to the High Court for trial.

A paper committal is a pre-trial legal procedure in serious criminal matters where a magistrate assesses whether sufficient evidence exists to commit an accused to stand trial in the High Court, based solely on written material and without hearing live testimony.

The case is scheduled to continue on December 30 before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty.

The charges stem from the October 26 explosion at the Mobil gas station at the corner of Regent and King Streets, which claimed the life of six-year-old Soraya Bourne and injured four of her relatives.

Those injured are Jenica Hooper, 27; Yvonne Jonas, 71; Seddia McIntosh; and 11-year-old Reshard Lord. Several vehicles and nearby buildings were also damaged in what has been described as one of Guyana’s most serious national security incidents in recent years.

Poedemo is charged separately with terrorism contrary to Section 3(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act. The charge alleges that he placed and detonated an explosive device with intent to threaten Guyana’s security and sovereignty or to strike terror among the public, resulting in the child’s death.

The three other defendants—Venezuelan national Jennifer Rodriguez, 33, and Guyanese nationals Wayne Correia, 44, and Ramesh Pramdeo, 51—are jointly charged with aiding and abetting Poedemo in the commission of the terrorist act.

Their case will be called today at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.

Investigators allege that Poedemo entered Guyana around 08:00 hours on the day of the attack, carrying the explosive device in two bulky black plastic bags captured on surveillance footage.

Minutes after he entered the gas station compound, the device detonated, killing Bourne and injuring several others. All seven accused persons remain on remand as proceedings continue.

Home Affairs Minister Oneidge Walrond said the accused will face the full force of the law, confirming that the government will seek the death penalty for the terror attack, as provided for under Guyana’s anti-terrorism laws.

The Criminal Law (Offences) Act specifically addresses the commission of terrorist acts, defining what constitutes terrorism and prescribing penalties — including the death penalty when such acts result in the loss of life.