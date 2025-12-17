‘Accountability, professionalism’ critical to effective policing

–Deputy Commissioner Budhram tells Region Two ranks; encourages persons to embrace training programmes, career advancement opportunities

DEPUTY Commissioner of Police “Administration” Ravindradat Budhram on Tuesday addressed ranks and stakeholders during the Regional Police Division #2 Luncheon and Awards Ceremony held at the Jaigobin Hotel Conference Room, Henrietta, underscoring the importance of accountability, professional development and responsible policing amid the Division’s continued progress.

In his remarks, Deputy Commissioner Budhram commended the leadership of Regional Police Division #2 and acknowledged the measurable improvements recorded by the Division. He noted that policing is becoming increasingly demanding as national development accelerates and stressed that maintaining public confidence requires consistency, discipline and adherence to standards at all levels.

The Deputy Commissioner cautioned ranks against conduct that could tarnish the image of the Guyana Police Force, reminding them that accountability both on and off duty remains a non-negotiable requirement. He emphasised that increased enforcement activity, particularly in traffic policing, must be matched by professionalism, restraint and respect for the public.

He further warned that breaches of discipline, misuse of authority and unethical behaviour will be addressed decisively, noting that transparency and accountability are essential to sustaining public trust.

Deputy Commissioner Budhram placed strong emphasis on education and personal development, encouraging ranks to take full advantage of opportunities provided through national and Force-supported initiatives. He highlighted programmes such as the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), the Guyana Digital School and other training avenues as critical tools for strengthening policing capacity.

He reminded ranks that academic advancement is directly linked to career progression and leadership readiness, stressing that modern policing requires officers who are adaptable, technologically competent and continuously improving.

Addressing the evolving nature of policing, the Deputy Commissioner spoke about the increasing role of technology in law enforcement, including digital reporting systems, camera networks and command-and-control capabilities. He noted that these tools are designed to enhance operational efficiency, improve oversight and support evidence-based policing.

He urged ranks to embrace these systems and to remain prepared for the transition toward smarter, more technology-driven policing environments.

Deputy Commissioner Budhram acknowledged the contribution of Community Policing Groups, station management committees, businesses and other stakeholders across Region #2. He stressed that effective policing cannot be achieved in isolation and that strong partnerships remain central to crime prevention, conflict resolution and community confidence.

Deputy Commissioner Budhram extended Christmas greetings to ranks and their families, encouraging ranks to remain responsible during the festive season. He wished all ranks a safe, peaceful and productive New Year and reaffirmed the leadership’s confidence in the continued progress of Regional Police Division #2.