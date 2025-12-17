Tour operator lauds govt’s support for vibrant tourism sector

ELITE Kayaking and Nature Tours has been described by the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) as one of the most consistent tour operators in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice).

Elite offers organised Kayaking experiences in Linden’s blue lakes, combining adventure with fun and safe packages, all at affordable prices. These include a mini hike and nature tour, tours inclusive of lunch and a visit to the famous Watooka Guest House and a combination package that includes paintball.

The Chief Executive Officer of Elite, Dr Deon Anderson, has said the organisation has received support from the government, along with the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce and the GTA.

Support came in the form of training and capacity building, licensing of their lifeguards and the product development cash grant.

“With this, we’ve been able to expand our business. We’ve been able to meet the customers as they need and basically improve our service to the customers, being one of the preferred tours in Linden.”

Furthermore, Dr Anderson noted that through the government’s support, the local tourism industry is poised for greatness.

He said that Guyana has all of the correct elements and ingredients to make the perfect tourism package. Elite Kayaking and Nature Tours, he said, is a testament to this statement.

“Our brand has been represented both locally and internationally, to show to the world what Guyana has to offer,” the CEO said.

In October, the Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues said Guyana’s tourism model is uniquely positioned, and is built on sustainability, culture, authenticity, and nature-based experiences, which set us apart from traditional Caribbean destinations.

At the same time, the minister said that people come to Guyana, and are able to experience our culture, take part in our religious festivals, that are celebrated/observed on a national scale. This, she expressed, is something that is truly unique and beautiful.