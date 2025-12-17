Special Projects Unit to provide road access for Diamond Back Street residents

DURING a site visit to the community of Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara, Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill announced that his ministry’s Special Projects Unit will complete works in Back Street, Diamond, committing to providing road access before Christmas.

Minister Edghill said at the time that since they had made their hotline public, they’ve had great participation from the public, with persons bringing to the ministry’s attention the various inconveniences and challenges being faced in communities while capital works are being done.

Back Street, Diamond, is one of these areas where consistent calls and complaints have been made. According to the minister, a few weeks prior, they had to terminate the contract with a “delinquent contractor.”

While no name was provided for the contractor, the minister called him a “nuisance to the neighbourhood.”

In a video posted on the ministry’s page, it was observed that the contractor while executing his work interrupted access and the usual mobility of residents in Back Street, Diamond, resulting in several residents having to park some distance away from their homes.

“The project time has passed, and this is the state. I should say it was in a worst state because we’ve had to send in the Special Projects Unit. They’ve been here like a week now, to start restoring and getting this project finished,” Minister Edghill said.

With this in mind, the minister declared that as a ministry, they will not tolerate poor performance, nor will they allow situations such as this to go unaddressed, once it is brought to their attention.

He assured the residents and road users of Back Street, Diamond, that by Christmas they will bring the service up to one that will allow persons to drive and have some access to their properties.

“We have been able to analyse what needs to be done, and we’re going to bring relief. We’ve already started. The Special Projects Unit is on site, and I am here today to check and see how the progress is being made,” Minister Edghill said.