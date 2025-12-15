Consistency, clarity, continuity central to govt’s policy agenda –Dr. Singh says, emphasises importance of Budget 2026

SENIOR Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, has said that the 2026 National Budget will be firmly anchored in the government’s manifesto commitments, setting the direction for delivery over the next five years.

“We pride ourselves on policy, clarity and policy continuity. We pride ourselves as a party in government, and we have been very clear about what we intend to do over the next five years before the 2025 general elections of the first of September,” the finance minister said during an appearance on the ‘Starting Point’ podcast that aired on Sunday.

Dr Singh emphasised that policy consistency, clarity and continuity remain central to the administration’s approach.

He noted that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) had clearly outlined its intentions ahead of the September 1, 2025 General and Regional Elections through a written manifesto, which detailed the programmes and priorities it intends to pursue during its new term in office.

“We stated in writing, in a document, the things that we plan to do over the course of the next five years. That document is, of course, our manifesto for the coming term of office and every budget in this coming term of office will have as its principal objective the delivery of the commitments that we gave in our manifesto,” he shared.

According to Dr Singh, every budget presented during the current term will be guided by that manifesto.

He explained that the principal objective of each annual budget will be to deliver on the commitments made to the electorate, ensuring that fiscal planning and public spending are directly aligned with the promises set out before the elections.

Dr Singh described Budget 2026 as particularly significant, as it will be the first national budget since the government’s re-election. This he reiterated will be the fiscal package that lays the foundation for the next five years, placing the country on a clear path towards fulfilling the policies and initiatives outlined in the manifesto.

“The National Budget for 2026 is, of course, the first budget since we’ve been re-elected. And so what this budget is going to do is it’s going to put us on a path where we will see over the course of the next five years, the delivery of influencing the commitment that we’ve made in our manifesto. If anybody wanted to know what would be the things that we will be included in the National Budget, the manifesto would be a very good starting point,” Dr. Singh said.

MANIFESTO

Back in August, President Dr Irfaan Ali had described the party’s manifesto as a “blueprint for development” and a binding pact with the people, rather than a collection of campaign promises.

President Ali had stressed at the manifesto’s official launch then that was crafted over several years through community engagement and policy planning, ensuring that it reflects national priorities rather than election-period rhetoric.

At its core, the manifesto focuses on strengthening macroeconomic stability while building resilience against global shocks such as market volatility and international conflicts. It prioritises regional development, major infrastructure projects, household empowerment and small-business growth, with the overarching goal of ensuring prosperity and stability across all sectors of society.

A key pillar of the plan is modernising Guyana’s economy through digital transformation.

The manifesto also places strong emphasis on sectoral growth. Agriculture will be modernised through reduced production costs, improved infrastructure and greater use of technology, alongside expanded investment in poultry, prawn production, coconuts and coffee. Energy security and efficiency, including the Wales Gas-to-Energy project, are highlighted as drivers of industrial growth and lower living costs.

“The plan is about development; advancing every Guyanese, advancing every sector, creating opportunities for every sector, incentivising the system to promote growth, expand businesses, create jobs and develop our country,” he said.

Healthcare and education too were highlighted, with commitments to expand hospital infrastructure, enhance service quality and encourage private-sector participation, including positioning Guyana as a destination for health tourism. Housing remains a central social commitment, with the government pledging to ensure that every citizen has access to a house lot, alongside continued investment in roads, water and electricity.

BEYOND 2030

Looking beyond 2030, the manifesto outlines plans to responsibly optimise oil-and-gas revenues to extend the life of the sector while diversifying the economy.

“We’re not only thinking about 2030 (alone), we have to optimise the opportunity for our oil-and-gas sector, so we can extend the life of the sector,” President Ali had said highlighting that oil production is expected to skyrocket to 1.7 million barrels per day.

On the creative industry, the President had noted there will be continued support for Guyana’s local talent.

The government also pledged its support to the religious community.