‘I am back in making sure that what we promised can be delivered’

–Vice-President Jagdeo says; emphasises PPP/C’s commitment to fulfilling each promise made to Guyanese

WITH the elections over, Vice-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has said that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic’s (PPP/C)’s main focus is ensuring that all promises made during the campaign trail are delivered within the next five years.

Dr. Jagdeo, who is also the General Secretary of the PPP, emphasised the party’s position during a brief address at a meeting with East Coast Demerara (ECD) Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs), convened by Local Government Minister Priya Manickchand, on Thursday.

The Vice-President was specifically responding to persons who were eager to hear from him and were enquiring about his Thursday press conferences.

“People don’t see me at press conferences anymore… and the elections are over. We have to now deliver on our promises,” Dr. Jagdeo said.

He went to say: “I am back in making sure that whatever we promised, we can actually deliver… That is why we won with a landslide because in 2020, we were careful of the promises we made, and we worked five years, in spite of COVID, to deliver on those promises, and we will do so again.”

Earlier in his address, Dr. Jagdeo had assured citizens that the PPP/C administration is aware of its commitments, and reminded Guyanese that the party delivered on its promises made in 2020 despite having to contend with the COVID-19 pandemic, and “breathe life” back into an economy that was not “generating jobs” and was plagued by taxes instituted by the former APNU+AFC government.

Upon returning to office, the PPP/C immediately implemented an emergency budget, reversing over 200 hardship taxes imposed by APNU+AFC, including VAT on electricity, water, medicines, school supplies, building materials, and agricultural and mining equipment. Increases in land rent and drainage and irrigation charges were also rolled back.

Also, between 2020 and 2025, the government created over 60,000 jobs, doubled old age pensions, more than doubled public assistance, lowered income tax rates, and doubled the income tax threshold. Over 82,000 people have been trained under various programmes, and more than 39,000 scholarships have been awarded, nearly double the 20,000 promised.

There were also targeted subsidies and cash transfers, including the reinstated and increased ‘Because We Care’ cash grant.

In the areas of education and healthcare, the PPP/C administration made tertiary education free, and constructed six new hospitals, respectively, among other major investments geared at enhancing human capital.

Infrastructure also saw major investments, with the construction of the new Bharrat Jagdeo Demearar River Bridge (which together with the other main bridges were made toll free), the construction of new highways and enhancement of critical thoroughfares, among other crucial developments.

Looking ahead, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, had outlined an expansive vision for Guyana’s development in 2025 and beyond, framing the period ahead as one of the most transformative moments in the nation’s history.

He emphasised that the government’s long-term objective of delivering a better quality of life for every citizen is no longer aspirational, but increasingly tangible, with projections that Guyana could achieve one of the highest living standards in the hemisphere before the decade closes.