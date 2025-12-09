PNC/R’s Region Two Chairman quits as party divisions widen

Prince Holder, the Peoples National Congress/ Reform’s (PNC/R) Regional Chairman for Region Two has resigned from his post, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ between himself and the current leadership of the party.

In a letter viewed by Guyana Chronicle and dated December 8, 2025 Holder tendered his resignation to PNC/R’s General Secretary, stating: “ As you are aware, I have served loyally in this capacity for the last seven (7) years, but unfortunately, recent developments within the Party has caused irreconcilable differences between the current leadership and me. As such, I have concluded that the only solution lies in my departure.”

The elder Holder now joins his son, Shurwayne Holder, who resigned as the party’s chairman back in September.

Holder’s resignation had come just one day after veteran Executive Member, Mervyn Williams, cut ties with the party on his live programme, Nation Watch.

It was previously reported that internal tension in the party grew after the announcement of businessman Terrence Campbell as the lead parliamentarian for the PNC/R-led A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) coalition.