Guyana, US tighten law-enforcement collaboration to target organised crime, money laundering
Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, MP, on Monday engaged senior representatives of several United States law-enforcement agencies as the Government intensifies its security cooperation agenda and boosts institutional readiness to confront modern criminal threats.

The delegation included David Donaldson of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Mary Butler of the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and  Jake Collins of the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL). They were accompanied by Logan Council, Political Officer attached to the US Embassy in Georgetown.

During the high-level meeting, both sides examined opportunities to deepen operational collaboration and enhance interoperability between Guyanese authorities and their US counterparts. The discussions centred on strengthening Guyana’s investigative and prosecutorial capacity, particularly in relation to organised crime, money laundering, and corruption.

According to the Attorney General, Guyana’s ongoing work to fortify its Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) framework remains a national priority, and expanded cooperation with US law-enforcement bodies will accelerate the country’s ability to detect, disrupt and dismantle complex criminal networks.

The agencies also explored possible avenues for technical assistance, training, intelligence sharing and broader institutional support.

Monday’s engagement signals the Government’s continued push toward a more secure, transparent and accountable governance environment, aligned with global standards and strategic international partnerships.

