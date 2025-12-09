New Lethem Hospital to bring advanced level 4 healthcare services to Region Nine

RESIDENTS of Lethem and surrounding areas are set to benefit from advanced healthcare services with the construction of the new Lethem Regional Hospital.

During a visit to the region, Director General of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo, met with the hospital’s leadership and staff and introduced the newly appointed management team.

Dr. Cerdel McWatt, who previously served as the Regional Health Officer (RHO) of Region 9, has now been appointed the new Director of Regional Health Services (RHS).

Dr. Evan Henry is the new RHO, and Dr. Paige Carter will form part of the region’s health management team.

Reflecting on the developments, Dr. Mahadeo said, “The staff spoke about the things that they would have done. They recognised the developments that took place over the years, and they are looking forward to the new hospital that is being constructed.”

The new hospital, valued at US$31.1 million with 90 beds, began construction in 2025, with completion expected by August 2027.

Once operational, it will provide level 4 healthcare services, including 24-hour emergency care, intensive care, high-dependency and neonatal units, two modern operating theatres and a minor theatre, laboratory and diagnostic imaging such as CT scans, maternity and child care, outpatient clinics for chronic and acute conditions, and pharmacy services. This hospital is part of President Irfan Ali’s vision of bringing world-class healthcare to every citizen of this country.

During the visit, Dr. Mahadeo also toured the Annai Hospital, where ongoing works include upgrades to the drugs bond and improvements to the nurses’ hostel.

Highlighting the anticipation surrounding the new Lethem facility, he said, “They will be offering services that were never offered before. Formerly, if a patient needed even a minor surgical intervention, they would have to travel down to Mahdia or to the coast. Now, all those things will be happening in the region itself.”

A courtesy call was also made on the newly- appointed Regional Chairman, who expressed strong support for the healthcare developments and pledged active involvement in overseeing progress at the primary health facilities.

The new Lethem Regional Hospital represents a major milestone in bringing modern, specialised healthcare services to Region Nine, reducing the need for residents to travel long distances for surgery and other specialised care, and ensuring equitable access to advanced medical treatment in the hinterland.