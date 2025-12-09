News Archives
Rehabilitation works set to begin at La Penitence Market
City officials and E&A Consultancy representatives in discussion on Monday as planning moves into gear for major rehabilitation works at the La Penitence Market
REHABILITATION of the La Penitence Market is set to commence following a meeting on Monday between the Mayor and Councillors of Georgetown and representatives of E&A Consultancy, the firm approved by the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development to execute the project.

The meeting, held on Monday, marked the formal start of the preparatory phase for the long-awaited upgrade, which is expected to address key structural and operational deficiencies at the historic municipal market.

City officials acknowledged the ministry for what they described as a forward-looking approach to market development, noting that the collaboration allows the council to play a direct and meaningful role in steering the project.

In a brief statement, the council expressed appreciation to the ministry “for their progressive focus and allowing the council to play an integral role in the process,” adding that the intervention is timely, given the increasing commercial demands on the facility.

Members of the Council are scheduled to meet again with representatives of E&A Consultancy on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, to advance the initial stage of the rehabilitation plan.

The project forms part of the government’s wider agenda to modernise municipal markets across Georgetown, improve safety and sanitation standards and enhance the overall business environment for vendors and shoppers.

