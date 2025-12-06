Guyana to ink oil deal with Ghanaian company for shallow water block

MINISTER of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, on Friday disclosed that Guyana is set to ink an agreement with Ghanaian-based Cybele Energy Limited for exploration activities in the country’s shallow water block.

Minister Bharrat made this known while fielding questions from members of the media on Friday, during which he noted that the block awarded to the company is the S7 block and, as such, the agreement will be signed in the new week.

“The block that was awarded to Cybele [is] S7, that’s the agreement that we are signing next Tuesday,” he said.

When asked about a partnership which Cybele has with another company, he noted that Cybele is the company that will be signing the agreement.

“Cybele has advanced the negotiation with us to a stage where we have finalised the agreement with them, and that is the company we’ll be signing with,” he said.

He disclosed that the agreement will follow the conditions of a new petroleum licensing agreement.

“The delay that we had in signing these agreements is because we wanted one PSA for all the companies that are signing blocks in the shallow water, so we have a shallow water PSA and not different PSAs for different companies,” he explained.

He went on to add that it took some time for all companies to agree to the conditions in one PSA.

The conditions on this agreement include modernised fiscal terms—a 10 per cent royalty rate, a 10 per cent corporate tax, and a reduced cost recovery ceiling, while profit sharing remains an even 50/50 split between the government and contractors.

“The fiscal regime, as we mentioned, will not change, that will not change, the 10 per cent tax… that will not change in any agreement… There are just a few administrative issues that would have been negotiated with the team,” he said, while adding that further details will be divulged during the signing.