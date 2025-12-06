Guyana Energy Conference 2026 launched

–fifth edition to highlight updated vision for oil, gas and supply chain expansion

GUYANA’S growth in the global oil and gas arena is set to take centre stage at the fifth Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo, which is set for February 17-20, 2026.

This was disclosed on Friday at the official launch of the Energy Conference, which took place at the Aiden By Best Western Hotel, during which it was noted that while Guyana remains a new player in the petroleum industry, it has quickly distinguished itself worldwide.

Speaking during the launch, Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat stated, “This is our fifth Energy Conference, and we are still considered to be a baby in the oil and gas sector. We are still considered to be one of the new producers in the world, but yet we are here, launching the fifth Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo.”

He emphasised that the success of the conference mirrors the rapid development of the sector itself, with each reinforcing the other. “Because of what is taking place and the rate of which it is taking place in the oil and gas sector, we have seen tremendous success at these conferences,” he added.

The minister noted that Guyana is now recognised as one of the largest producers of hydrocarbons per capita in the world, a distinction he says the country must promote.

Against this backdrop, Minister Bharrat further highlighted the government’s efforts to establish a strong governance framework as the industry expands. “Guyana is rated and seen as one of the best-managed oil and gas sectors in the world, among new oil-producing countries,” he said, adding that the local content framework and environmental sustainability initiatives will remain key areas of focus when the conference convenes.

The minister described the event as a premier international platform that has consistently attracted global leaders, a trend he expects to continue.

“More and more, the interest keeps building in what Guyana has to offer. And we say to them, if you want to know what Guyana has to offer, then come on February 17, because you will hear everything that Guyana has to offer,” he added.

Meanwhile, President of ExxonMobil Guyana Alistair Routledge reflected on how quickly the industry and the conference have evolved. “Time passes so quickly that we’re already talking about the 2026 edition of the Guyana Energy Conference and supply chain Expo. It only seems like yesterday that we were at the Marriott, enjoying getting together and talking about where we are in the development of the energy industry in Guyana,” he said.

Routledge noted the enthusiasm generated by the vision presented at the 2025 conference.

“We shared a vision; introduced a vision of what more could be possible as we look not just to develop the oil resource, but also the gas resource in Guyana,” he recalled, adding that numerous follow-up conversations have taken place since then.

He went on to note that the 2026 edition will provide an opportunity to update that vision, and outline the progress made.

Discussions are expected to cover the investments required to sustain the sector’s expansion, from infrastructure and financing to human capacity and collaboration.

“I really look forward to the Energy Conference coming together in February for us to have those vital conversations about what is needed, and how we’re all going to get together to continue to propel the industry, but also the country forward,” Routledge said.

Routledge urged stakeholders to join the conference as Guyana continues its rise as a regional and global focal point. “What more reason could we have, and to look forward to the Guyana Energy Conference and supply chain exhibition… to continue these vital conversations,” he said.