Police leadership credits ranks for delivering Guyana’s most peaceful elections

THE top brass of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Friday credited the country’s ranks for delivering what they described as one of the most peaceful and orderly elections in Guyana’s contemporary history, highlighting the quiet, disruption-free conduct of the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

Speaking at the GPF’s Christmas Awards Ceremony at the Police Officers’ Mess Annexe, Eve Leary, Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken said the security services demonstrated exceptional discipline and coordination throughout the electoral period, a performance he described as historic.

On August 22, led by the heads of the respective Disciplined Forces, members of the GPF, Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and Guyana Prison Service (GPS) cast their votes in a peaceful and orderly manner at the various designated and fully secured polling stations across the 10 administrative regions of Guyana.

For the GPF, 6,999 ranks were eligible to cast their votes; 3,106 for the GDF, and 466 for the GPS. The Disciplined Services members were allowed to vote in the districts where they are assigned to work and not in the district where they are registered to vote, as clarified by GECOM.

“The joint services election was free and fair. General and Regional Election was free and fair. For the first time ever in the history of Guyana since I’ve known myself, the election was quiet,” Hicken said, adding that ranks deserved a “round of applause” for their execution.

Hicken stressed that the environment of calm, order, and public confidence seen during the 2025 polls reflected the maturity of the security architecture and the professionalism of the ranks deployed across the country.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (Administration) Ravindradat Budhram echoed similar sentiments, stressing that the year tested the Force’s constitutional responsibility to safeguard democracy.

“2025 tested our ability to safeguard democracy itself. The 2025 General and Regional Elections were conducted peacefully and without disruption. That success belongs to every rank who stood on duty, often unseen, ensuring calm, order, and public confidence,” Budhram said.

He underscored that the quiet success of the elections was not accidental, but the result of intentional preparation, operational resilience, and the personal commitment of ranks across every division.

“Behind every badge is a person who has chosen to put the safety of others above their own… your perseverance, your empathy for the vulnerable, and your commitment to building safer communities made this possible,” Budhram added.

Both leaders affirmed that the Force intends to build on this momentum as it strengthens national security systems heading into 2026.

Several local and international reports like the European Election Observer Mission to Guyana’s 2025 elections (EU EOM) have all reported that the country’s September 1 polls were ‘peaceful and well-run.’

“The 2025 elections showed important improvements in the way voting and counting were conducted, and Guyanese citizens, once again, demonstrated their commitment to democratic participation,” the EU EOM Chief Observer, Robert Biedron had said.