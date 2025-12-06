Phenomenal Women series returns with its 5th edition

PHENOMENAL Women of 2025 returns for its fifth consecutive year to shine a spotlight on the remarkable women who continue to uplift, inspire, and transform Guyana.

Created and hosted by Macaela Cameron, the series continues its mission of honouring five exceptional women yearly who have demonstrated excellence, leadership, and impact in their fields, a press release said.

It added that this year’s honourees across the five categories: health, sport, arts/culture/education, business/entrepreneurship, and oil & gas, add another five exceptional women to the growing Phenomenal Women alumnae.

Episodes will air from December 15th to 19th, bringing viewers inspiring stories of achievement, resilience, and leadership.

The release said that persons can tune in on Facebook via the News Room and ENet pages immediately following the news broadcast.

The episodes will also be aired on E1, E3 and SKAR TV channels.

“For the past five years, Phenomenal Women has been a platform to amplify the voices and journeys of women who are shaping our nation,” says creator and host Macaela Cameron. “Each season reminds us of the incredible talent and power that Guyanese women possess. I’m honoured to celebrate another group of trail blazers in 2025.”

The 2025 series is supported by an esteemed group of sponsors, including ExxonMobil Guyana, ENet, News Room, Always, Republic Bank, Wendy’s, Caribe, King’ s Jewellery World, Jewelz by King’ s Hotel, HJ 94.1 and Ogle and Stone, the release added.