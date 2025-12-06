News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
All pumps operational
Flooding in the city
Flooding in the city

–systems activated to deal with impact of rainy season

 

FOLLOWING several hours of heavy rainfall in Georgetown on Friday, Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha has assured the public that everything possible is being done to prepare for the rainy season and limit instances of flooding.

 

When contacted, he told this publication that work is being done ‘behind the scenes’ and that in the new week his ministry will update the media on the plans for this period.

Flooding in the city

The minister stated that all 13 drainage pumps in the city and its immediate environs were in operation on Friday following reports of flooding.

 

Further, he said that all kokers and sluices are working as they should and the engineer was checking all interlocking areas to ensure there are no issues at the outfalls.

Flooding in the city

Minister Mustapha emphasised that the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) has certain responsibilities to fulfill to reduce flooding in Georgetown. However, he pointed out that where City Council falls short, his ministry will have to step in and assist to ensure all pumps are working and all other flood prevention measures are in place.

 

He visited Main Street and other areas in Georgetown on Friday to assess the situation firsthand.

Flooding in the city

Ahead of the launch of the Christmas Village on Main Street, a drainage pump was installed to drain the area. The heavy rainfall caused the drains to overflow, flooding the street and submerging the pavement.

 

The flooding in the city on Friday caused traffic jams in the busy downtown area. Pavements were flooded, forcing pedestrians to walk on the roadway.

 

In flood prone areas, a large quantity of empty bottles and other waste materials were noticeably clogging drains, hampering the free flow of water. Additionally, trenches and drainage canals were overtopping.

Flooding in the city

When this publication visited the Liliendaal Pump Station and several other pump stations, the pumps were in operation. Even though the tide was high, water was been pumped into the Atlantic Ocean.

Flooding in the city

The Guyana Chronicle also visited the pumps located in Kingston, Kitty and Lombard and Princes Streets and they were all actively working to help reduce the flooding in the city.

 

Additionally, this publication visited several areas in Georgetown. Among the flooded areas were Bel Air Park, Regent Street and Avenue of the Republic. In the Smyth and Quamina Streets area, persons were observed wading through almost ankle-high water while motorists navigated potholes and other obstacles that were on the flooded roadway.

Flooding in the city

At Lombard and High Streets, Georgetown, the water was a bit stagnant causing the roads and drains to look like they were one.

 

On the lower East Coast of Demerara, some areas had substantial amounts of water, but the situation was not as bad as it was in the city.

Once the rain stopped, the flood water began to recede.

Leopold Street
Leopold Street
Kingston Drainage Pump functional and pumping water off the land
Kingston Drainage Pump functional and pumping water off the land
Water Street Drainage pump working
Water Street Drainage pump working
Main Street, Georgetown
Quamina Street flooding
Quamina Street flooding
Lombard and Princes Streets Drainage Pump operating
Kitty Roundabout working
Kitty Roundabout working
Liliendaal Drainage Pump in operation
Liliendaal Drainage Pump in operation
Liliendaal Drainage Pump in operation
Liliendaal Drainage Pump in operation
Liliendaal Drainage Pump in operation
Liliendaal Drainage Pump in operation

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
Guyana Digital School platform will build ‘One Caribbean’ future—President Ali
‘Everything promised shall come to pass’
Minister Walrond warns ‘zero tolerance’ for misconduct
Over 20,000 Grade 10, 11 students enrolled in Guyana Digital School
Maintenance works to be carried out on power ship, substation today
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.