Minister Walrond warns ‘zero tolerance’ for misconduct

-as GPF awards significant incentives for outstanding service

IN a direct charge to the nation’s law enforcement body, Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond on Friday reminded ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) that public trust is the currency on which policing survives and that trust is easily lost if misconduct is allowed to contaminate the institution’s progress.

Delivering remarks at the Force’s Annual Awards Ceremony, held at the Police Officers’ Mess Annexe, Police Headquarters, Eve Leary, the Minister said the government’s unprecedented investments in modern policing must be matched by accountability, integrity, and leadership at every level.

“Public trust is fragile. One act of misconduct can undo months of hard work, yet one act of honesty or compassion can restore the confidence of an entire community. There will be zero tolerance for malpractice, abuse of authority, or any behaviour that dishonours this uniform. Every officer must commit to the highest standards of integrity, accountability and service. The people of Guyana deserve nothing less,” Walrond told the packed hall of officers, awardees and family members.

Her message set the tone for an event that recognised excellence across the Force, but also challenged officers to confront hard truths as Guyana’s policing landscape modernises at an unprecedented pace.

MASSIVE INVESTMENTS, HIGHER EXPECTATIONS

Walrond noted that under the leadership of President Dr. Irfaan Ali, the government delivered 37 new and upgraded police facilities along with five new command centres in 2025 alone transforming the operational environment across Regions One through 10.

“These investments are not symbolic. They are designed to ensure that you serve from safe, modern, functional environments and that equality of policing matches the pace and expectations of a rapidly developing nation,” she said.

But she was firm, infrastructure alone cannot drive transformation. “Leadership can’t rest in the office. It must be visible at every outpost, on every patrol, in every call for service, and in every interaction with the public.”

Walrond said that while the nation witnessed officers who responded bravely in life-threatening situations, supported victims of violence, and solved complex cases with skill and persistence, there were also incidents of individual malpractice that cast shadows over the organisation.

“This year, we have seen both. But today, we celebrate those who represent the best of policing. Excellence is not an occasional act. It is a habit, a culture, a commitment demonstrated consistently over time,” the Minister added.

TECHNOLOGY-DRIVEN POLICING RESHAPING ENFORCEMENT, CRIME-FIGHTING

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken, outlined the Force’s sweeping modernisation in 2025, as he reported that technology has become “a lifesaving tool” in road-safety enforcement. The Safe Roads Intelligent System, coupled with the installation of 30 speed cameras, has radically shifted compliance on roadways.

“E-tickets rose from 837 in 2024 to 24,793 in 2025. Traffic cases increased by 10 per cent, driven by real-time detection. Although fatal accidents rose by 2 per cent, overall accidents fell by 15 per cent, demonstrating that data-driven enforcement and targeted education are protecting our citizens,” he explained.

In crime-fighting, the Force recorded a 25.22 per cent reduction in serious crimes and a 61.76 per cent clear-up rate, outcomes Hicken credited to strengthened intelligence capabilities. Regional and District Intelligence Committees, established across all divisions, expanded real-time information flow, enabling officers to “detect, prevent, and respond to emerging threats with greater precision.”

Focusing on the pillar of “Developing Our People,” the Commissioner said the GPF invested deeply in training, education, and professional development throughout the year. He explained that 3,510 were promoted under a fully merit-based system, while 1,961 officers benefitted from scholarships and sponsorships. He also noted that 43 ranks were granted study leave and 53 received educational allowances inclusive of masters and doctoral-level programmes. Additionally, 105 ranks were trained in Spanish, Portuguese, and Mandarin to strengthen the Force’s capacity to serve Guyana’s increasingly multilingual society.

Hicken added that the GPF also expanded its welfare infrastructure through initiatives such as the Therapist Unit at Headquarters, the decentralisation of welfare support programmes, and the establishment of daycare facilities in Regions 4B, Six, and Three developments he framed as essential to supporting officers not only as ranks but as human beings.

“We took policing beyond language barriers and invested in our officers as people not just as ranks. This is central to the modern Force we are building,” he said.

The Commissioner said this investment in the human element was matched by a comparable transformation of the physical and digital systems that support policing.

He reported that the GPF now operates 6,685 body-worn cameras, 55 CCTV sites, and 942 digital workstations, alongside an enhanced national 911 platform that has strengthened real-time response capability. He further outlined the establishment of new command centres across Regions Two, Three, Five, Six, and 10, which he said have significantly improved surveillance and operational coordination.

He noted that the Force advanced maritime policing by commissioning or refurbishing boathouses across Regions One, Two, Three, Four, Six, Seven, and 10. In 2025 alone, the GPF delivered 83 newly built or upgraded stations, living quarters, outposts, boathouses, and IT facilities, while strengthening mobility with 120 new vehicles and vessels that include modern pickups, motorcycles, ATVs, and marine assets.

According to Hicken, these advancements demonstrate that “in 2025, we were not just constructing buildings, we were building capability.”

HONOURING EXCELLENCE

The ceremony, traditionally held at year-end, spotlighted officers whose performance strengthened public safety, security operations, youth engagement, and investigative outcomes.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) was singled out for its robust work in removing guns, ammunition, and narcotics from the streets while securing strong arrest and charge rates in serious crimes, including murder and robbery under arms.

The Narcotics Branch received over $4 million in cash incentives for its outstanding accomplishments throughout the year.

Youth groups attached to all Regional Police Divisions were also recognised, acknowledging their contribution to community engagement and youth empowerment.

The coveted Best Cop title was awarded to Deputy Superintendent Fiona Fredricks, the Head of the Narcotics Branch, whose leadership and operational results have positioned the unit as a national standout.

Assistant Superintendent Johann Henry of the Criminal Investigations Department in Regional Division Six was named first runner-up. Sportsman of the Year was awarded to Quentin Sampson, while the Sportswoman of the Year title went to Aaliyah Moore.