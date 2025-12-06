News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
‘Everything promised shall come to pass’
The One Guyana Christmas Village and Supermarket was launched on Friday night with much pomp and ceremony and a breathtaking display of local talent. President Dr. Irfaan Ali unable to contain his excitement, showed off some of his dance moves on stage. Following the launch, attendees took the opportunity to walk along the well-lit Main Street Avenue, experiencing the spirit of Christmas (Delano Williams photos)
The One Guyana Christmas Village and Supermarket was launched on Friday night with much pomp and ceremony and a breathtaking display of local talent. President Dr. Irfaan Ali unable to contain his excitement, showed off some of his dance moves on stage. Following the launch, attendees took the opportunity to walk along the well-lit Main Street Avenue, experiencing the spirit of Christmas (Delano Williams photos)

-President Ali says at launch of One Guyana Christmas Village and Supermarket

-reaffirms commitment to helping vulnerable groups, desire for citizens to be part of country’s rapid transformation

 

 

EMPHASISING that everything promised shall come to pass, President Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Friday night assured Guyanese of betterment while bringing a message of unity, strength and hospitality.

“We never deviate from our journey, and it is always better,” he said in his feature address at the launch of the highly anticipated One Guyana Christmas Village and Supermarket on Main Street, Georgetown.

In his remarks to a sizeable crowd, he reaffirmed his government’s continued commitment to investing in programmes that not only protect, but empower and uplift the vulnerable, the elderly, differently abled, and children who look to society for support.

 

Noting that society is judged by its compassion to its most vulnerable, and not by celebrations, he said the well-being of these persons is not charity, it is a duty. According to Dr. Ali, the mark of a great nation, the President said, is how it treats its most vulnerable.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali delivers remarks at the launch of the 2025 One Guyana Christmas Village and Supermarket

Speaking on compassion for each other, he remarked, “But we must ensure that compassion is not temporary, it must extend beyond the season, because goodwill should be a lifetime habit, not a seasonal tradition.”

He added, “Guyana is rising with unprecedented momentum. We want citizens to be part of this transformation, as development must never be confined to headlines, it must be felt in households. This progress is not accidental – it is intentional, it is built on planning, investment, and belief in our people.”

Scores gathered for the launch of the One Guyana Christmas Village and Supermarket which will be open to the public throughout the Christmas season (Delano Williams photos)

As we usher in the Christmas season, the President indicated that the One Guyana Christmas Village and Supermarket was created so that every young and old person from every region and walk of life can attend and feel, see, taste, and celebrate what makes Christmas in Guyana so uniquely magical.

Scores gathered for the launch of the One Guyana Christmas Village and Supermarket which will be open to the public throughout the Christmas season (Delano Williams photos)

President Ali said this space allows families to gather and strangers to become friends as they enjoy local food, music, creativity, and traditions.

 

“It is a place where our national spirit shines brightest, where unity becomes visible, and where the warmth of Guyanese hospitality wraps around you like a Christmas embrace, since nowhere in the world celebrates Christmas quite like Guyana,” President Ali said.

 

According to the President, the village is a physical symbol of closeness, as it is closeness that strengthens community and community that strengthens a country.

He said that like the story with shepherds, wise men, and the holy family, Guyana is also a gathering of many backgrounds, and one shared hope. He stated that a message for us is that many backgrounds can still form one destiny.

Scores gathered for the launch of the One Guyana Christmas Village and Supermarket which will be open to the public throughout the Christmas season (Delano Williams photos)

“As you walk around tonight sharing greetings, stories, and laughter, remember that unity is not automatic. It is a choice we make through respect, patience, and kindness. And let us remember that nation building begins with loving each other,” the President charged.

 

Moreover, the Head of State noted that unity must not be a Christmas emotion, but a national standard; one that we must strive for every day, despite disagreements that may arise.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
Guyana Digital School platform will build ‘One Caribbean’ future—President Ali
All pumps operational
Minister Walrond warns ‘zero tolerance’ for misconduct
Over 20,000 Grade 10, 11 students enrolled in Guyana Digital School
Maintenance works to be carried out on power ship, substation today
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.