-President Ali says at launch of One Guyana Christmas Village and Supermarket

-reaffirms commitment to helping vulnerable groups, desire for citizens to be part of country’s rapid transformation

EMPHASISING that everything promised shall come to pass, President Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Friday night assured Guyanese of betterment while bringing a message of unity, strength and hospitality.

“We never deviate from our journey, and it is always better,” he said in his feature address at the launch of the highly anticipated One Guyana Christmas Village and Supermarket on Main Street, Georgetown.

In his remarks to a sizeable crowd, he reaffirmed his government’s continued commitment to investing in programmes that not only protect, but empower and uplift the vulnerable, the elderly, differently abled, and children who look to society for support.

Noting that society is judged by its compassion to its most vulnerable, and not by celebrations, he said the well-being of these persons is not charity, it is a duty. According to Dr. Ali, the mark of a great nation, the President said, is how it treats its most vulnerable.

Speaking on compassion for each other, he remarked, “But we must ensure that compassion is not temporary, it must extend beyond the season, because goodwill should be a lifetime habit, not a seasonal tradition.”

He added, “Guyana is rising with unprecedented momentum. We want citizens to be part of this transformation, as development must never be confined to headlines, it must be felt in households. This progress is not accidental – it is intentional, it is built on planning, investment, and belief in our people.”

As we usher in the Christmas season, the President indicated that the One Guyana Christmas Village and Supermarket was created so that every young and old person from every region and walk of life can attend and feel, see, taste, and celebrate what makes Christmas in Guyana so uniquely magical.

President Ali said this space allows families to gather and strangers to become friends as they enjoy local food, music, creativity, and traditions.

“It is a place where our national spirit shines brightest, where unity becomes visible, and where the warmth of Guyanese hospitality wraps around you like a Christmas embrace, since nowhere in the world celebrates Christmas quite like Guyana,” President Ali said.

According to the President, the village is a physical symbol of closeness, as it is closeness that strengthens community and community that strengthens a country.

He said that like the story with shepherds, wise men, and the holy family, Guyana is also a gathering of many backgrounds, and one shared hope. He stated that a message for us is that many backgrounds can still form one destiny.

“As you walk around tonight sharing greetings, stories, and laughter, remember that unity is not automatic. It is a choice we make through respect, patience, and kindness. And let us remember that nation building begins with loving each other,” the President charged.

Moreover, the Head of State noted that unity must not be a Christmas emotion, but a national standard; one that we must strive for every day, despite disagreements that may arise.