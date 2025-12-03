Linden contractor in custody after ceiling search yields gun, ammo

Police in Regional Division 10 have detained a 28-year-old contractor after ranks unearthed a suspected firearm and a cache of ammunition during a late-night operation at Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

In a statement, the Guyana Police Force said the operation was conducted around 22:30 hours on Monday, December 1, at a residence along Castello Avenue. The search was carried out after ranks acted on “information received.”

According to the release, officers discovered “a 9mm pistol along with two magazines containing a total of forty-eight (48) live 9mm rounds,” which were reportedly concealed in the home’s roof ceiling.

The suspect was arrested and escorted to the Mackenzie Police Station along with the seized items. The GPF noted that the firearm and ammunition have since been lodged as investigators continue their probe.

Investigations are ongoing.