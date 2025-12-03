News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Linden contractor in custody after ceiling search yields gun, ammo
gun

Police in Regional Division 10 have detained a 28-year-old contractor after ranks unearthed a suspected firearm and a cache of ammunition during a late-night operation at Amelia’s Ward, Linden.
In a statement, the Guyana Police Force said the operation was conducted around 22:30 hours on Monday, December 1, at a residence along Castello Avenue. The search was carried out after ranks acted on “information received.”
According to the release, officers discovered “a 9mm pistol along with two magazines containing a total of forty-eight (48) live 9mm rounds,” which were reportedly concealed in the home’s roof ceiling.
The suspect was arrested and escorted to the Mackenzie Police Station along with the seized items. The GPF noted that the firearm and ammunition have since been lodged as investigators continue their probe.
Investigations are ongoing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
Persons to receive critical training to support digital health system
‘Guyana leaping towards new horizons’
Guyana, UK sign MoU to deepen cooperation on forest governance, advance sustainable development
Health Ministry working with partners to acquire ground-breaking HIV prevention medication
CCJ hears long-delayed 25-year-old Cara Investments case over Hotel Tower sale
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.