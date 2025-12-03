More speed cameras go live across Region Three

THE Government of Guyana has announced the activation of additional automated speed cameras and radar speed signs across Region Three (Essequibo Islands–West Demerara), bringing the entire region under coverage as part of the next phase of the Safe Road Intelligent System (SRIS).

The SRIS project is jointly managed by the National Data Management Authority (NDMA) and the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

This expansion aims to strengthen road-safety enforcement, curb reckless driving, and reduce accidents along one of the country’s busiest traffic corridors.

Building on the launch of the automated speed-ticketing system earlier this year, the SRIS expansion introduces more radar speed signs and high-definition cameras at strategic points across Region Three, including major intersections, high-traffic routes, and accident-prone areas.

Using a secure, cloud-based platform, the system automatically detects speeding violations, issues tickets, and notifies drivers through the contact details registered with the Guyana Revenue Authority. Registered motorists will receive notifications via SMS or email, while physical tickets will be mailed to those without digital contact information.

The Government emphasises that this initiative is not about revenue generation but about creating safer roads and promoting behavioural change among drivers.

“This system is designed to make our roads safer, smarter, and more secure for all Guyanese,” said President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to using technology to improve traffic management and accountability.

Motorists in Region Three are urged to observe posted speed limits, pay attention to newly installed radar signs, and drive with increased caution, particularly in densely populated or high-traffic zones. Drivers can check whether they have any outstanding tickets by visiting the online portal at https://speed.gpf.gov.gy.

Offenders who fail to settle their fines promptly will face legal proceedings. If a motorist does not respond to a court summons issued in relation to an unpaid ticket, a magistrate may issue an arrest warrant for failure to appear. A warrant is a legal order authorising law enforcement to arrest the individual. Continued non-compliance after a warrant is issued can result in further legal penalties.

The expansion of the SRIS in Region Three marks another milestone in the government’s push towards technology-driven law enforcement and data-based public-safety initiatives. By combining automation with transparency, the initiative aims to reduce collisions, save lives, and foster a culture of responsibility on Guyana’s roads. (DPI)