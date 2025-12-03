Nigerian National remanded on Cybercrime charges

A Nigerian national was on Tuesday remanded to prison after being charged with multiple cybercrime offences, including transmitting an explicit image and using a computer system to harass and intimidate another person.

Victor Elumezie, a security guard of Pere Street, Kitty, appeared before Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where the charges under the Cybercrime Act of 2018 were read to him.

According to the allegations, Elumezie, “using a computer system, transmitted an image of the private area of a person”, and also committed two counts of “using a computer system to coerce, intimidate, humiliate or harass”, contrary to the Act.

Elumezie pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was remanded to prison following the court’s consideration of the allegations.

The matters have been adjourned to January 7,qe 2026, and January 30, 2026