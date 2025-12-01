New ‘upgrades’ boosted transparency at recent elections – UNDP report

THE introduction of technology played a role in advancing transparency at Guyana’s recent General and Regional elections, facilitated through legal reforms some years prior.

This was according to a recent report by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), which stated that a series of upgrades introduced by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) significantly strengthened the reporting and tabulation of results.

Central to this transformation was GECOM’s improved in-house Statement of Poll (SOP) Upload system, which was reinforced with new cybersecurity safeguards.

Those enhancements ensured that results were uploaded seamlessly, even during temporary public website outages.

Complementing this was the upgraded Results Tabulation application, deployed across 20 counting centres nationwide. The report indicated that observers praised the system’s improved clarity and user-friendliness. That tool was widely recognised as a major step toward demystifying the tabulation process.

The UNDP report further noted that technology must be practical, sustainable, and aligned with an Electoral Management Body’s legal responsibilities.

“In the digital age, information technology is no longer just a tool—it is the backbone of credible, inclusive, and resilient elections,” the report quoted an IT Specialist from UNDP’s Electoral Technical Support to GECOM as saying.

The specialist added that investment in capacity building empowers electoral bodies “to harness secure systems, manage data responsibly, and respond swiftly to emerging needs and challenges.”

This principle was embedded throughout GECOM’s 2022 legal reforms, which paved the way for the integration of digital tools. With these reforms, technology now supports regulations and procedures that guide each stage of the electoral process.

UNDP notes that this digital shift is not just about adopting new systems but about reinforcing democratic confidence.

The report went on to note that the impact of the UNDP’s technical assistance allowed GECOM to improve institutional credibility, strengthen operational capacity, enhance voter education and achieve unprecedented levels of transparency in results reporting.

“Election observers highlighted GECOM’s openness, professionalism, and responsiveness, reinforcing public trust in Guyana’s electoral process across its diverse and resilient society,” the report said.