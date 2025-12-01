News Archives
Minister Persaud celebrates the dedication, impact of social workers
Minister of Human Services and Social Security, the Hon Dr Vindhya Persaud speaking at the Guyana Association of Professional Social Workers (GAPSW) second annual Gala and Award Ceremony
ON Saturday evening, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, the Hon Dr Vindhya Persaud attended the Guyana Association of Professional Social Workers (GAPSW) second annual Gala and Award Ceremony held at Cara Lodge.

 

She lauded the nation’s social workers for their exceptional service, compassion, and unwavering commitment during a celebration of their achievements over the past year. She emphasised that social work, rooted in empathy, listening, and service, continues to be vital as it touches lives “from womb to tomb.”

Minister Persaud and other officials with the awardees (Photos: Minister of Human Services and Social Security/Facebook)

As the largest employer of social workers, the ministry depends on their tireless efforts in child protection, senior care, family stability, and youth support. Minister Persaud highlighted the evolving challenges of the profession, particularly in mental health, digital violence, and the changing landscape of gender expectations, noting that modern social workers must continuously re-educate, innovate, and adapt.

 

“As a social worker, your task is not to do what you may have learned 20 years ago. Your task is to re-educate, re-imagine, reconnect. And to deal with the newer challenges that are coming forward,” the minister noted.

 

She urged social workers to uphold the ethics and values of their profession as they advance academically and professionally, reminding them that their work offers light, hope, and healing to those facing overwhelming circumstances.

 

The minister congratulated the outstanding performers who received awards, thanked the Association of Professional Social Workers for championing professional standards, and reaffirmed her commitment to passing the Social Work Bill in Parliament.

 

She also recognised the ongoing development of the paraprofessional programme, which will expand opportunities for aspiring social workers, particularly from hinterland and rural communities. (Human Services Ministry)

