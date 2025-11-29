Riverstown infrastructural enhancements progressing smoothly

–Minister Ramraj observes; engages residents on concerns

MINISTER within the Ministry of Public Works, Madanlall Ramraj, on Friday, visited Riverstown in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) to assess the ongoing revetment works along the Riverstown Creek and to engage directly with residents regarding their infrastructure priorities.

During the visit, the minister took time to listen to concerns raised by residents, address key issues affecting their daily lives, and reaffirm the government’s dedication to strengthening public infrastructure.

He emphasised that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration remains committed to supporting sustainable development and improving the quality of life for all residents across Region Two.

Minister Ramraj was accompanied by Regional Chairman, Devin Mohan; Regional Vice Chairman Humace Oodit; Deputy Regional Executive Officer, Omesh Sasenaryan; Regional Agriculture Coordinator, Tamesh Ramnauth, and a technical team from the Ministry of Public Works.

Their presence underscored a collaborative effort to ensure that ongoing and future works meet the needs of the community.

The engagement highlights the government’s continued focus on infrastructural enhancement and its commitment to ensuring that the people of Region Two benefit from long-term, community-centred development.

Regional Chairman Mohan said that the regional administration will continue to reach persons in the community and address issues affecting them. He said that improved drainage is a priority for the region and under his stewardship he will ensure such is provided.