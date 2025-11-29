Public Works Ministry rejects claims that BJDRB activity caused damage to Peter’s Hall home

THE Ministry of Public Works, on Friday, rejected claims that recent damage to a Peter’s Hall home was caused by activity from the New Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge, stating that the issue was neither new nor reported during the established grievance period.

This was according to the ministry in a press release in which it responded to a Stabroek News article that alleged property damage.

The ministry said it first received an official report on the matter on November 21, 2025, via its WhatsApp hotline, and that report was then forwarded for follow-up action.

According to the ministry, an engineer made contact with the homeowner, Ms. Roshan, on November 24, and arranged for contractors to inspect the residence, with a joint visit taking place on November 25.

During that engagement, according to the ministry, Ms. Roshan disclosed: “The damage had occurred over the past two years during the construction phase and not since the bridge was completed.”

She also acknowledged that she had not made any prior complaint, saying she intended to deal with the repairs after the project was finished.

The ministry said Ms. Roshan further explained that although she initially planned to complete the repairs herself, rising costs prompted her to describe her situation on social media and seek compensation.

Given this admission, the ministry stressed that residents had been advised of the grievance process throughout the project, and that Ms. Roshan did not utilise it at the appropriate time.

“As such, the ministry emphasises there was a failure to report the occurrence during the grievance redress period by the claimant even though all residents were engaged through consultations and distributions of flyers to their homes,” the release said.

The ministry, therefore, refuted any suggestion that vibrations from the bridge, which opened to vehicular traffic on October 5, 2025, were responsible for the structural issues.

Officials have conducted an inspection to document the damage, including photographs, and have pledged to carry out a review of the structural concerns raised.