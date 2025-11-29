NBA Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon invests in TAJ DIAMOND

—as global confidence in Guyana’s real estate sector surges

NBA Hall of Famer and global sports icon Hakeem Olajuwon has officially joined TAJ DIAMOND as both an investor and a homeowner, a move developers say represents a major vote of confidence in Guyana’s fast-expanding real estate and investment landscape.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by U.S.-based Coastal Rim Properties, the developer behind TAJ DIAMOND, Guyana’s first master-planned luxury residential community.

Olajuwon, who has long been active in real estate markets across Houston and internationally, recently visited Guyana several times to explore opportunities in both real estate and the oil and gas sector.

He met President Dr. Irfaan Ali and members of the sports fraternity earlier this year.

Declaring Guyana a high-growth emerging market, Olajuwon said, “Guyana is a slam dunk! It’s English-speaking, a strong ally of the United States, the fastest-growing country in the world, and its government welcomes foreign investment. I’m proud to be part of what Coastal Rim is building here.”

He has purchased two luxury residences within the TAJ DIAMOND community and signalled his interest in pursuing additional joint ventures with the developer, both locally and internationally.

HISTORIC INSTITUTIONAL INVESTMENT STRENGTHENS MOMENTUM

The project has also secured one of the first institutional capital injections into Guyana’s real estate market, with a joint investment from Gudo Investment Management Co., Ltd of South Korea and Gudo Partners LLC of the United States.

Sung Hoon Baik, Chairman of Gudo Investment Management, said the firm immediately recognised the country’s strong fundamentals.

“Guyana is one of the most exciting emerging markets in the world, and Coastal Rim’s vision for TAJ DIAMOND stood out immediately,” he noted, adding that the investment reflects confidence in the nation’s long-term prospects as “a regional investment hub.”

Since launching at an early-bird price of US$250,000 per home, TAJ DIAMOND has recorded exceptional demand, with prices now starting at US$400,000 and scheduled for systematic increases every one to two months. Nearly 50 per cent of the homes are already reserved.

The development—located on the rapidly expanding East Bank corridor between Diamond and Buzz Bee Dam—includes: 218 three-storey luxury homes, Private two-car garages, Gated access and 24/7-armed security, Resort-style clubhouse, pool, cinema, and fitness centre, 40,000 sq. ft. retail and dining hub anchored by Morton’s The Steakhouse and a fixed 14 per cent leaseback option offering passive income for investors.

Lead Developer for Coastal Rim Properties, Nicola Mola, described the dual attraction of celebrity and institutional investors as transformational.

“To have a global icon like Hakeem Olajuwon, alongside an institutional investor like Gudo Investment Company, join TAJ at DIAMOND represents a watershed moment for Guyana,” Mola said.

“It shows the world that Guyana is open for high-quality development, world-class partnerships, and serious capital.”

He noted that the community is fast becoming “a benchmark for excellence in the region,” and revealed that Coastal Rim is preparing to launch an upscale condominium project starting at US$100,000 to broaden homeownership opportunities.

Local private-sector consultant Rosh Khan echoed those sentiments, calling the development “bold, modern, and built for the future.”

He added, “Anyone who understands global markets can see that Guyana is the most strategic investment destination on the planet right now.”

Coastal Rim Properties is a U.S.-based real estate development firm with more than 50 years of experience in large-scale residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects across emerging markets, known for a focus on quality, innovation, and long-term value creation.