Guyana set to host 70th CARPHA health research conference

–CARPHA Executive Director acknowledges nation’s ‘exemplary leadership innovations’ in health

GUYANA is set to host the 70th Annual Health Research Conference of the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) in April 2026.

This event is expected to spotlight the region’s future direction in health innovation and achievements in various countries.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony during a media launch on Friday, said Guyana is honoured to welcome the decades-old meeting, which has long been a platform for scientific exchange and regional cooperation.

He went on to note: “We believe that while over 70 years, there would have been a lot of research that would have been conducted, papers that were presented, it shows the rich academic studies that were done in the region. But we also believe in the future and where health is going and new things that are emerging. We thought that this conference would help to showcase some of those things.”

Dr. Anthony said that Guyana intends to use the conference to demonstrate how traditional public health approaches can be integrated with modern technologies.

“So, we want to shift, in a sense, from some of the more traditional things that people are accustomed to at these conferences through a blend or abridge of some of the traditional with some of the emerging technologies,” he added.

Against this backdrop, the Health Minister highlighted several areas where Guyana has made notable progress, including infectious disease management and efforts to eliminate five neglected infections.

He said: “We have done quite a lot of work in terms of meeting some of these infectious diseases. And in fact, we are on target to eliminate at least five neglected infections, and we believe that sharing that type of experience will help countries in the region to learn from what we’re doing here, perhaps, if they have such challenges in their countries to be able to use some of the techniques that we’ve used here in their respective country.”

Dr. Anthony further pointed to advances Guyana has made in digital health, including the rollout of digital medical records and the country’s expanding telemedicine network.

“We have been pioneering a lot of work in terms of digital health, and we have been working on implementing digital health records in the country, and by the time of the conference, we should be on our way of rolling out digital health records at our main hospital,” he said.

With this, Dr. Anthony said progress made in Guyana thus far places it among global leaders in telemedicine.

He said: “We have one of the most extensive telemedicine networks, not just in the Caribbean, but I’m told it’s one of the most extensive in the world, because we have currently 81 telemedicine sites across Guyana, and in the next couple of months, we’ll be adding 50 additional sites.”

Further, innovations being made in the technological side extend to a programme being piloted for the use of drones to deliver medicines.

Dr. Anthony said: “We have also been pioneering the use of drone technology, or delivery of medicine… use AI for interpretation of X-rays and CT scans. So that’s also something that we’d be able to demonstrate to countries that will be visiting.”

CARPHA’s Executive Director, Dr. Lisa Indar, described the upcoming conference as a historic milestone for the region. She praised Guyana’s leadership and suitability as a host country.

EXEMPLARY LEADERSHIP

“This is more than just a conference, it’s a legacy, a momentous event set to take place in Guyana in April, and happily so, as Guyana has demonstrated exemplary leadership innovations in health, which makes Guyana the perfect home for a conference focused on innovation,” she said.

Dr. Indar reflected on how far the region has come since the first gathering in 1956.

She said: “When the first conference was held in 1956, our region faced overwhelming public health challenges, limited resources and emerging trends that demonstrated and demanded collaboration, yet the Caribbean researchers persevered.

“Their work laid the foundation for regional action on chronic diseases, infectious diseases, surveillance, prevention and control, environmental health, health system strengthening and so much more.”

Dr. Indar related that the 70th conference is not only a celebration of this legacy, but a call to prepare for the future.

She underscored the urgency of innovation amid rising chronic diseases, climate-related health threats, and shifting global conditions.

Dr. Indar related: “To meet these challenges, we must embrace new thinking, new tools and new approaches to research, to service delivery and healthcare management.”

She said the conference will showcase advancements across the region, including Guyana’s own malaria technologies and health surveillance reforms.

Dr. Indar related: “We stand at the threshold of a new era where innovation is driving access, efficiency and precision in unprecedented ways.”