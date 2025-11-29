GPF to arrest drivers who ignore speeding tickets

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) is escalating enforcement under the country’s new Automated Speed Ticketing System, moving to the courts for summonses and arrest warrants for motorists who continue to ignore outstanding speeding tickets or fail to attend court.

The development follows what authorities describe as a “successful and transformative” rollout of the Safe Road Intelligent System (SRIS), implemented earlier this year in partnership with the National Data Management Authority (NDMA).

President Dr. Irfaan Ali, who was recently briefed by the Traffic Department, has signalled that enforcement will intensify almost immediately.

He said he expects “widespread charges” within the next 48 hours and confirmed that “the suspension of licences is now being explored” as part of the response to chronic non-compliance.

According to the GPF, thousands of tickets have already been generated since the system went live, resulting in what the Force reports as a measurable decline in speeding violations along major corridors.

The system uses radar sensors and high-definition cameras linked to a secure cloud platform to automatically detect and fine vehicles exceeding posted limits.

Motorists are being urged to verify whether they have any unpaid fines by visiting https://speed.gpf.gov.gy and making immediate payments to avoid legal proceedings. Tickets can also be settled via the MMG app or at MMG agents countrywide.

The GPF has warned that individuals who fail to pay will face court action, and arrest warrants may be issued. A warrant authorises the arrest of a person who has failed to appear before the court, and further penalties may follow for continued non-compliance.

Traffic Chief, Assistant Commissioner Mahendra Singh, reinforced the urgency of compliance, stressing that public safety, not punishment, is the priority.

“The Automated Speed Ticketing System has proven its effectiveness in reducing dangerous driving. However, enforcement must go hand in hand. We urge all motorists to pay your fines, obey the law, and help us make the roads safer for everyone,” Singh said.

He added that the technology eliminates human interference and treats every driver equally.

“The system is fair, accurate, and fully automated. There is no manual interference, no bias, and no excuses. Every driver is treated equally under this technology. Our focus is not punishment, but prevention. The fewer people we have speeding, the fewer lives we lose.”

Speeding remains Guyana’s deadliest traffic offence. Between January 1 and June 14, 2025, authorities recorded 54 fatal road accidents—up 17 per cent from 46 during the same period last year. The crashes claimed 58 lives, with speeding responsible for 48 of the 54 fatal accidents.

As Guyana’s road network expands, the GPF says it remains committed to data-driven enforcement, technology-supported monitoring, and stronger road safety outcomes. The Force’s message remains blunt: “Slow down, save lives.”

The GPF has also released a list of top offenders who will face court action if they do not immediately clear all outstanding tickets.