Guyana looks forward to continued co-operation with St. Vincent and the Grenadines

–President Ali says, congratulates Dr. Friday on election victory

The following is the full text of a statement from President, Dr. Irfaan Ali:

“ON behalf of the Government and people of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, I extend warm congratulations to the Hon. Godwin Friday on his election as Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. I wish him and his party a successful tenure in office.

I look forward to working closely with the Prime Minister-elect to deepen the bilateral co-operation between Guyana and St. Vincent and the Grenadines and to advancing regionalism.

At a time when the Caribbean faces both new opportunities and shared challenges, I am confident that our partnership will continue to grow in ways that benefit our peoples and our region.

“I also take this opportunity to express Guyana’s sincere appreciation to outgoing Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves. His long and dedicated service to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and to Caribbean regionalism have earned him respect across our community. His contributions to the advancement of CARICOM will be long remembered.”