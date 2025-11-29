Guyana advances oral health care

–with launch of state-of-the-art dental simulation lab, digital dental lab

AS Guyana continues to strengthen and modernise its dental care services nationwide, the Ministry of Health, on Friday, commissioned two major facilities at the Cheddi Jagan Dental Centre: a brand-new dental simulation lab and a dental digital lab.

According to a press release, these investments mark a historic leap forward in dental training, innovation, and public service delivery.

The dental simulation lab represents a transformative upgrade in Guyana’s dental education infrastructure.

Equipped with 15 advanced dental simulators, the facility will support hands-on, competency-based training for dental therapists (dentex) and dental surgery students. designed to enhance instruction in endodontics, periodontics, and restorative dentistry, the lab replaces equipment that was originally donated many years ago—demonstrating the ministry’s strongest commitment yet to developing the next generation of skilled dental professionals.

Complementing this investment is the newly commissioned dental digital lab, outfitted with cutting-edge technology such as digital intraoral scanners and dental 3D printers. Together, these tools enable full in-house production of dental crowns and bridges, dramatically improving the accuracy, efficiency, and quality of care.

One of the most impactful features of the Digital Lab is its service delivery model: all digital dental services will be provided free of cost to the public.

With a single dental crown typically costing around $150,000, patients will now benefit from significant financial savings. Additionally, the new technology reduces production times from weeks to as little as 2–3 days, with same-day service available for urgent cases.

As part of Friday’s activities, a white coat ceremony was held for dental technicians enrolled in the programme relaunched two years ago. This ceremony marks an important milestone, symbolising students’ transition from theoretical learning to clinical practice and reaffirming the ministry’s commitment to advancing professional training.

Principal Dental Surgeon Dr. Marvin Monize described the initiatives as “a significant milestone for oral health care in Guyana,” noting that the new facilities will “revolutionise dental training and service delivery for generations to come.”

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, emphasised that these investments are part of a broader national effort to modernise healthcare and ensure equitable access to high-quality services for all Guyanese.

Also present at the event were Dr. Ramjohn, Quality Assurance, Data Management and Monitoring and Evaluation Officer; Dr. Collin Waterman, Dental Auxiliary Training Programme; Dr. Sergio Africano, Head of Department, Digital Dental Lab; along with other staff members and students who play vital roles in driving the sector forward.

With these groundbreaking additions, Guyana is poised to offer some of the most modern dental training and digital dentistry services in the Caribbean, further strengthening the country’s capacity to deliver comprehensive, affordable, and technologically advanced oral health care.