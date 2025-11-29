Day one action serves off in Georgetown

Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Tournament 2025

THE 2025 Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Badminton Tournament smashed off to an exciting start today at the National Gymnasium, bringing together a strong field of junior and senior athletes honouring the legacy of the late Gokarn Ramdhani, a pioneer of badminton development in Guyana.

Day one featured opening-round action across the Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles, U-23 Men’s and Women’s Singles categories, setting an electric tone for the weekend ahead. Players displayed confident shot-making, intense rallies, and admirable sportsmanship as they battled for spots in the next rounds.

Ayanna Watson, Vice-President of the GBA opened the tournament with brief remarks thanking all the athletes for participating and highlighted the contributions Mr. Ramdhani made for badminton in Guyana.

The tournament continues tomorrow with mostly quarter-final and semi-final action across the various categories, promising even more thrilling matchups as athletes push closer to Saturday’s finals.

Day one Matches – November 27, 2025

Men’s Doubles: Nicholas Ali/Javid Rahaman vs. Joel Rambiriche/Caleb Tan 21-5, 21-6

Women’s Doubles: Gabrielle Felix/Menikshi Jaikissoon vs. Ashley Khalil/Amanda Haywood w/o

Men’s Doubles: Gavin Cao/Peng Gao vs. Chioke Nurse/Nikolas Pollard 21-8, 21-11

Men’s Doubles: Chet Bowling/Jaurel Hendricks vs. Jaquan Nedd/Micah Holder 21-10, 21-9

Women’s Doubles: Amande Low/Anna Perreira vs. Anjaneysa Godette/Shonetta Lowe 21-9, 21-11

Under-23 Men’s Singles: Ronit Gulchand vs. Hasani Robinson w/o

Under-23 Women’s Singles: Mishka Beharry vs. Emma Ramsran w/o

Under-23 Men’s Singles: Raah Russell vs. Ethan Ramsaran w/o

Mixed Doubles: Frank Waddell/Leshaunte Berkley vs. Medharishi Ramdhani/Emelia Ramdhani 21-7, 21-11

Under-23 Men’s Singles: Joel Rambiriche vs. Chike Nurse 21-17, 21-15

Under-23 Women’s Singles: Gabrielle Felix vs Menikshi Jaikissoon 21-23, 21-17, 21-17

Under-23 Men’s Singles: Ruel Rambiriche vs. Tyrell Chung 21-4, 21-7

Men’s Doubles: Veerendra Bhagwandin/Jason Stephney vs. Kunal Alert/Lennox Morrison w/o

Men’s Doubles: Anthony Stephens/Medharishi Ramdhani vs. Miguelangel Jose Vaquez Silva/Hasani Robinson w/o

Under-23 Men’s Singles: Caleb Tan vs. Alok Matadial 21-9, 21-6

Under-23 Women’s Doubles: Mishka Beharry/Leshaunte Berkley vs. Alleyia Grant/Ciara La Cruise w/o

Mixed Doubles: Ruel Rambiriche/Gabrielle Felix vs. Chet Bowling/Ayanna Watson 21-19, 21-16

Under-23 Men’s Singles: Eon Williams vs. Reuel Austin 21-8, 21-10

Under-23 Men’s Singles: Nathan Henry vs. Percival Chester 21-10, 17-21, 22-20

Men’s Doubles: William Holder/Leslie Liu vs. Tyrell Chung/Alok Matadial 21-16, 21-13

Under-23 Women’s Singles: Anjaneysa Godette vs. Alleyia Grant 21-11, 21-7

Mixed Doubles: Ronit Gulchand/Menikshi Jaikissoon vs. Hasani Robinson/Anna Perreira w/o

Under-23 Men’s Singles: Jaqaun Nedd vs. Lennox Morrsion w/o

Men’s Doubles: Haymant Ramdhani/Rajen Naraine vs. Nathan Henry/Eon Williams 18-21, 21-8, 21-14

Men’s Doubles: Chet Bowling/Jaurel Hendricks vs. Nicholas Braithwaite/Phillip Gibbons 21-15, 21-14

Men’s Doubles: Akili Haynes/Tyrese Jeffrey vs. Percival Chester/Ronit Gulchand 21-15, 21-13

Under-23 Men’s Singles: Nikolas Pollard vs. Kunal Alert 21-15, 23-21

Men’s Doubles: Ruel Rambirche/Frank Waddell vs. Anthony Stephens/Medharishi Ramdhani 21-10, 21-6

Men’s Doubles: Nkosi Beaton/Daniel Tan vs. Haymant Ramdhani/Rajen Naraine 21-12, 21-19

Men’s Doubles: Colin Bowry/Darean Thomas vs. William Holder/Leslie Liu 21-10, 21-16

Men’s Doubles: Grandison Robinson/Troxley Cutting vs. Gavin Cao/Peng Gao 21-15, 21-13

Under-23 Women’s Singles: Alimah Eastman vs. Ciara La Cruise w/o

Men’s Doubles: Veerendra Bhagwandin/Jason Stephney vs. Yonneil Benjamin/Christopher Jordan 18-21, 21-17, 21-19

Men’s Doubles: Nicholas Ali/Javid Rahaman vs. Jonathan Robinson/Raah Russell 21-10, 21-9

Mixed Doubles: Jaurel Hendricks/Shonetta Lowe vs. Percival Chester/Malia Maikoo 21-15, 21-13

Mixed Doubles: Joel Rambiriche/Anjaneysa Godette vs. Darean Thomas/Gabriella Henry w/o

Mixed Doubles: Akili Haynes/Asiyah Eastman vs. Ronit Gulchand/Menikshi Jaikissoon 21-11, 21-15

Mixed Doubles: Grandison Robinson/Amande Low vs. Nikolas Pollard/Alimah Eastman 21-9, 21-14

Mixed Doubles: Eon Williams/Alleyia Grant vs. Ethan Ramsaran/Emma Ramsaran w/o

Mixed Doubles: Frank Waddell/Leshaunte Berkley vs. Daniel Toh/Angela Toh 21-11, 21-17

Mixed Doubles: Nkosi Beaton/Mishka Beharry vs. Alok Matadial/Ciara LaCruise w/o