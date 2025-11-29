Belgrave and Burnette star Guyana failed to advance

FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup qualifiers in Mexico…

DESPITE winning their opening game against St Lucia, Guyana failed to advance out of the qualifiers in the FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup qualifiers in Mexico.

Travis Belgrave dropped 10 points to lead Guyana to victory in their opening game with a ding-dong battle for supremacy.

The shortened version of the traditional basketball games sees the first team to score 21 points or the team with the higher score after 10 minutes of continuous playing being determined the winner.

Guyana led from the start before St Lucia found a way to claw back into the match, eventually leveling the scores 7-7.

The opponents then went on a run to lead 12-9 but crucial buckets from Travis Belgrave and Harold Adams would help the Guyanese level the scores 15-15.

They went on to narrowly clinch the victory 17-15 when the time expired.

When they clashed with Jamaica it was Travis Burnett that put up 8 points but they lost 19-14 to miss out to advancing to the main draw.

Jamaica led for most of the early part of the match-up until Burnett and Adams scored some crucial points to draw the scores level 13-13.

However, the Jamaicans would step up defence to restrict Guyana to only one more point for the reminder of the game while capitalising in offence to retake the lead before stretching it to win by 5 points.

Guyana’s best showing was in 2022 when the quartet of Delroy James, Gordon James, Nikkoloi Smith, and Shelroy Thomas advanced from the qualifiers and narrowly missed out on a quarterfinal berth in Miami.