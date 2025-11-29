GBA offering support to CBO and Bris-O promotions for Boxing Day card

PRESIDENT of the Guyana Boxing Association Steve Ninvalle says that the body will offer support to the newly formed Caribbean Boxing Organisation as they get ready to host its inaugural Boxing Day card at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

According to Ninvalle, “First and foremost we want to see boxing back and making sure that it remains a staple. That boxing day, we are sure to have boxing, and in discussion with Mr Bristol, the Guyana Boxing Association too will want to assist in that and not want to leave it alone on him as a promoter to make sure that these financial contributions are made to the boxers. We also, understand how arduous, how difficult it is to have boxing and promote boxing and that is why we should embrace it, not Seon alone has to shoulder that burden, we will work with him.”

Ninvalle, who is also Director of Sports says the National Sports Commission is providing the facility for hosting of the card.

“The fee for the National Sports Hall has already been waived for the tournament, so that is a contribution from the government of Guyana. As it relates to how it continues from here, I think the Caribbean Boxing Association and its members will have to set down and map that out, we are happy the first show could be held in Guyana and we all know Guyana is open for sports and Guyana is on the road to becoming the Mecca of hosting sporting events in Caribbean,” He added.

President of the Caribbean Boxing Organisation and head of Bris-O promotions Seon Bristol says they have managed to garner some tangible support from the business community as they aim to start this series of boxing cards here.

“We have acquired some sponsors on board and I’m happy to see a few of them present. We have not been able to acquire any working capital as yet but in the near future with collaboration like the ministries not only in Guyana but around the Caribbean, the future looks good to be able to afford such an event not only in Guyana around the region.”