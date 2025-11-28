Tropical Shipping Guyana makes donation to RCGC

COMMITTED to community and youth development, Tropical Shipping Guyana on Thursday made another impactful donation to the Rotary Club of Georgetown Central (RCGC) at its Kingston office in Georgetown.

The company’s Country Manager, Glenis Hodge in her presentation placed emphasis on the fact that the initiative forms part of Tropical Shipping’s longstanding community relations programme, which supports impactful, sustainable youth and educational projects, and other efforts that strengthen resilience across the 30 plus regions it serves.

Mrs. Hodge said Tropical Shipping views community engagement as an essential part of its mission.

“Our community relations programme provides continued support for the countries and islands where we serve, contributing to sustainability, growth, and development. Good partnerships are required to make this happen, and we value our collaboration with organisations like Rotary Georgetown Central,” Hodge affirmed.

The Country Manager noted as well that the company remains committed to investing in youth development initiatives that help young people build skills, access opportunities, and contribute meaningfully to society.

She disclosed that Thursday’s donation demonstrates Tropical Shipping’s commitment to youth development in a rapidly growing Guyana. It is hoped that this valuable contribution helps more youths to benefit from educational and developmental activities, opening doors of opportunities and supporting our nation’s continued progress.

Meanwhile, President of the RCGC, Lloyd David pledged to utilise the funds received by Tropical Shipping in their efforts to uplift and change lives in each community they go into.

Expressing appreciation on behalf of the Rotary Club, David said, “The Rotary Club of Georgetown Central is extremely grateful to Tropical Shipping for the funding provided over the last three years. These funds have enabled the Club to deliver on its annual projects, particularly those related to education and literacy in Guyana. RCGC will continue to collaborate with donors like Tropical Shipping to impact lives and change communities across our country for good.”

David announced that the club will be able to donate several items to the less fortunate, and other organisations that need supplies to enhance their activities.

For more than 30 years in Guyana, and over six decades globally, Tropical Shipping has supported programmes that are aimed at strengthening communities and fostering long-term development.

Tropical Shipping has reaffirmed its intention to continue in these efforts as it expands its reach within the dynamic shipping industry.