Mohameds’ extradition case advances as defence receives full documents

The prosecution advised on Friday that it has completed all outstanding disclosure in the extradition case involving Nazar Mohamed and his son, Azruddin.

Now that the defence has received the full set of documents, the matter will proceed to the constitutional objections raised on their behalf.

Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman has set December 8 for the parties to present oral submissions on those issues, with her ruling expected when the matter is called again on December 10.

The Mohameds, owners of Mohamed’s Enterprise, remain on $150,000 bail each and are required to report weekly to the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters and lodge their passports with the court.

They were previously sanctioned by the U.S. Government for alleged gold smuggling and corruption and later indicted on 11 financial crime charges, including money laundering and wire and mail fraud.

The United States is seeking their extradition to answer those charges.