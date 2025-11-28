All vehicles now allowed 35% tint without waiver

— As new tint policy takes effect

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday announced a sweeping overhaul of Guyana’s vehicle tint regulations, introducing a new system that Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond, says is designed to “restore predictability, equity and fairness” to a process long plagued by inconsistencies and abuse.

The new policy, effective immediately, introduces three key changes: a universal tint allowance, new restricted-waiver categories, and a mandatory compliance deadline of December 31, 2025.

Minister Walrond, in a live address, said the overhaul was triggered by a surge in waiver requests and growing reports of improper practices within the old system.

“I’ve observed an exponential increase in requests for tint waivers,” she noted. “At the same time, I’ve received numerous complaints regarding unscrupulous practices and individuals who have sought to abuse the existing system. It has become evident that the current mechanism is burdensome, inconsistent, and vulnerable to manipulation.”

UNIVERSAL TINT ALLOWED WITHOUT WAIVER

In a major shift, all motor vehicles are now permitted to have tint with no less than 35 per cent light penetration and critically, no waiver will be required.

According to Minister Walrond, this across-the-board allowance is intended to streamline the process and eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy.

“In the interest of equity and to eliminate administrative delays, there will be a universal provision for basic tint without waiver,” she explained.

A new tiered risk-based system will govern tint waivers going forward.

Restricted waivers under Categories One and Two will apply only to diplomats, government officials, high-profile security-related individuals and “other specific categories expressly approved by the Minister of Home Affairs.”

She confirmed that amendments to existing legislation will follow to “reflect and legalise these new measures.”

Minister Walrond underscored the magnitude of the change, noting that previously, no tint factory or manual was permissible without a waiver, and even with a waiver, vehicles were still required to maintain 65 per cent light penetration.

“In stark contrast, this new regime introduces an across-the-board 35 per cent light penetration for all motor vehicles,” she said.

Motorists now have a little over a year to regularise their vehicles. After December 31, 2025, the Guyana Police Force will begin “aggressive nationwide enforcement operations,” the Minister warned.

“All motor vehicle owners and operators are required to comply fully with these revised tint regulations,” she emphasised.

“Failure to comply will result in the application of prescribed fines and charges under the relevant traffic and enforcement regulations.”

The Ministry said the reforms are the result of consultations with the Guyana Police Force and other technical experts, and represent a structural reset aimed at transparency and efficiency in tint management.