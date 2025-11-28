–President Ali says, urges regional leaders to turn the page on political rivalry; work in unity, with commitment

OUTLINING the importance of responsiveness, delivery, and co-operation across Guyana’s regional democratic organs, President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Thursday mandated the newly sworn in chairperson and the vice-chairperson of the respective regions to honour their contracts with their respective constituents and deliver services to people that are second to none.

“Leadership is not an entitlement; it is a trust… the rationale is clear. The oath binds you publicly and solely to fidelity, impartiality, integrity, and service. It is not a ritual. It is a contract, a contract between you and your constituents,” the Head of State said after administering the oath to nine of the ten of the elected regional officials at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

The government aims to enhance public infrastructure, health care delivery, and education services as well as promote safer communities. Regarding this, he urged the regional leaders to be proactive in their response to citizens’ needs.

Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs) are expected to be the engine of regional development, bringing government services directly to communities.

“I expect you to intervene early, not far after a problem has grown. I expect you to innovate, not indicate. I expect you to engage with citizens directly and regularly. When people see their leaders, walking their communities, listening to their concerns and acting on their needs to develop confidence in institutions that serve them, people must see and believe in the regional democratic councils,” he said.

The President stressed that citizens have a right to expect faster action, visible improvements in their livelihoods and trustworthy governance from their leaders.

He disclosed that the government is rolling out a suite of community-based initiatives to address the immediate needs in various regions; these range from improvements to infrastructure, recreational facilities, water and sanitation, garbage disposal and road safety.

“Meet the citizens, keep them informed, consult them, engage them, respect them. RDC’s have a sacred responsibility in improving the quality of life in our regions,” he added.

‘TURN THE PAGE ON POLITICAL RIVALRY’

Further cementing the People’s Progressive Party/Civic’s (PPP/C) philosophy of service to the people, President Ali charged the new leaders to now focus their energies on ensuring co-operation prevails.

“Today, let us turn the page on political rivalry and open a new chapter, one of unity of purpose, collaboration and commitment to the common good. The people of Guyana have given you a mandate to build, not divide, to deliver, not to stall progress, but to accelerate it,” he said adding:

“They expect development. They expect leadership. They expect solutions, not excuses. This is why I want to emphasise two critical words that will define our success, responsiveness and delivery.”

He reiterated that the regional democratic councils constitute the second tier of government, serving as a critical and indispensable link between central administration and local communities.

The regional leaders who were officially sworn in on Thursday are as follows:

Region One (Barima-Waini) – Brentnol Ashley was sworn in as Regional Chairman, while Paul Pierre will serve as Regional Vice-Chairman.

In Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), Devin Mohan was sworn in as Regional Chairman, while Humace Oodit was elected as Regional Vice-Chairman.

Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) Sheik Mohamed Ishan Ayube was sworn as Regional Chairman, while Anjanie Narine as Regional Vice-Chairwoman.

In Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), Clemsford Belgrave was sworn in as Regional Chairman, and Deoraj Nauth as Regional Vice-Chairman.

In Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), Ricardo Dwain Phillips was sworn in as Regional Chairman, and Kleon Lindey was elected Regional Vice-Chairman.

Meanwhile, in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), Junior Basant was sworn in to serve as Regional Chairman and Sahid Khan as Regional Vice-Chairman, in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), June Shondelle J. Shurland-Gittens was sworn in as Regional Chairwoman, and Alden Christopher Marslowe was elected as Regional Vice-Chairman.

In Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), Tercellia John was sworn in as Regional Chairwoman, and Samantha John Vice-Chairwoman.

In Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) Vania Albert was sworn in as Regional Chairperson and Daniel Aguilar Regional Vice-Chairperson.

Meanwhile in Region 10, the election of a new Chairman for the region had ended in a tie.

The A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), Dominique Blair secured nine votes, the same number as Mark Goring of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party.

The tie leaves the final decision in the hands of the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, who will be required to convene a special meeting to cast the deciding vote.

And according to President Ali, Minister Manickhand will do so within the constitutional timeframe as the process is still ongoing.