Stabroek Square beautification begins

-vendors assured they will not be removed or their livelihoods disrupted in any way

THE Ministry of Local Government plans to beautify the Stabroek Square by creating a space similar to what exists opposite the Parliament Buildings, which once complete will be accessible to vendors, shoppers, commuters, and other members of the public.

As part of the beautician exercise, the floor will be raised, park benches will be installed, decorations will go up and a space for artistes to perform will be made available.

Subject Minister Priya Manickchand said no vendor will be removed from the area even while construction is taking place.

This assurance came after vendors voiced their concerns about the erection of a fence around the area allegedly without their knowledge or input.

The beautification of the space is occurring where vending is not currently happening and is expected to be completed in time for the festive season.

The ministry said it is very conscious that the Christmas season is upon us and expressed hope that the beautified space will increase sales for vendors operating on the square and nearby, in a safe, relaxing environment.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Georgetown, Mr. Alfred Mentore and several city councillors were among those at a meeting held on Thursday in the boardroom at the Ministry of Housing, where they viewed a video presentation on what the Stabroek Square would look like when the works are complete and what that would involve.

This is according to the ministry’s Facebook page, which indicated that the response from the City Council was, “lovely, lovely. This is what is needed.”

The ministry stated that on the night when it held a going forward engagement where all stakeholders were invited, this concept was publicly presented to all present, albeit not on screen.

“The minister has also spoken publicly of the revival and restoration of the Stabroek Square which is the intention,” the ministry said adding that shortly, the repairs to the market’s roof will begin. It was reiterated that the Ministry and the City Council sat down together and discussed the roof repair project.

“We understand and acknowledge that the erection of the ply board around the area may have caused some alarm, but we are advised that this is necessary for the safety of those in the vicinity and is common practice when civil works of this nature is ongoing.

“This construction will finish in under two weeks. We are further advised that two vendors could be displaced temporarily by this construction, and instructions have been given that will minimise that effect,” the ministry’s post said.

It added that the ministry will also engage those vendors directly.

“While there were forces who wanted the vendors removed and thought this was a good opportunity to do that, it was the ministry that insisted that development must have a human face and that no vendors will be moved at this point.

“We ask that parties external to this process not be opportunistic and stoke divisions for narrow political gain.

“At the end of this process will be a place where vendors, shoppers and commuters alike will benefit. Where families and children, tourists and artistes, can enjoy their shopping experience and where more sales are likely to happen,” it said.

SAFETY OF VENDORS PRIORITISED

At Stabroek Square where a crowd of mostly vendors had gathered, Dr. Josh Kanhai, Deputy Permanent Secretary attached to the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, told the media that he is on the ground to see the cordoning off of an area to facilitate some construction works being done.

He said there was a meeting about a week ago where the local government team presented a beautification plan for the square which will be done in two phases.

Dr. Kanhai added that the meeting was held in the presence of the mayor, other stakeholders, and the plan was accepted.

He stated that given that the ministry had a going forward party about two weeks ago, the minister herself was there talking and socialising with the vendors.

According to him, she would have told them about the plan and that would have included putting down garbage bins.

He explained that Minister Manickchand was out there and she talked about the plan to beautify the area and perhaps what was missed is the cordoning off of the area, which is for the safety of the vendors.

Dr. Kanhai said the duration of the project is about 15 days and the contractor will be working around the clock to complete it. The construction of a fence is part of the first phase. It is expected to be three to three and a half feet high, which will give the square a bit more character. The floor will be done, and a Christmas Tree will be set up in time for Christmas.

He pointed out that the ministry has assured vendors that they will not be removed from the area when the beautification work is done. According to him, the minister has made it clear that she doesn’t want any of the vendors to be hampered in any way.

“It’s Christmas time and this is the only means of these vendors for their families and she has taken that stern stance even though forces were against her to have the vendors completely removed. She stands with the vendors not to be removed unless they have a plan for them, they will not be hampered form doing business,” Dr. Kanhai said.

He added that the plywood wall that was put up on Thursday will remain there for a little while until the posts are installed.

Dr. Kanhai said in addition to the fence and the Christmas Tree, there will be benches. He said that phase two will be even more beautiful as it will bring some order to the square and will give vendors a sense of hope to attract both buyers and visitors.

One of the two vendors who are affected by the plywood wall told the Guyana Chronicle that she arrived at 02:00 hrs and saw some people putting down some iron posts on the road and she enquired what was happening.

She was told they have to erect a fence for the beautician exercise to take place, but she maintained that she wasn’t informed that a wall would be erected.

The vendor said that she was previously assured by Minister Manickchand that she can sell at the location where she was for the past eight years. The woman pointed out that she has already invested heavily for the Christmas season.

While she has no issues with the beautician process and welcomes it with open arms, she was concerned about the non-communication regarding the fence.

Another vendor said he is being allowed to sell from his stall, but his main concern is where will he now park his vehicle because the route 45 bus park was reduced significantly due to the walled-off area.