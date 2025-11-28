Gov’t support to go beyond cash bonuses –President Ali

PRESIDENT Dr Irfaan Ali has once again assured the Guyanese populace that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration remains steadfast in honouring the commitments it makes to the nation.

The Head of State emphasised that the government’s vision extends far beyond the immediate expectation of a cash bonus, pointing instead to a broad developmental framework designed to uplift citizens’ lives in a sustainable manner.

“Whilst you may restrict your thoughts to just a cash bonus, this government has a very elaborate agenda for the upliftment of your life, for the improvement of your life, for building prosperity for you, for building prosperity for your community, for empowering you, for giving you the opportunity to live a life in which you have access to the best health care, best education, home ownership, reduced interest rates, access to low-interest business development loans and grants with no collateral, access to textbooks, expanded school feeding programmes, expanded infrastructure, community infrastructure, building out facilities to support women’s health,” President Ali said on Thursday, while speaking to reporters.

The President reiterated that the administration remains focused on expanding opportunities across all sectors, ensuring that the benefits of national development are felt in every community.

It was previously reported that the government will unveil a comprehensive package of measures before the end of the year aimed at empowering all categories of Guyanese, including persons living with disabilities, the elderly, women, children, farmers, and small business owners.

“I’m going to announce a comprehensive slew of measures that would include, of course, cash transfer to families before the end of the year. That will take us not only into the next year but will take us into our cycle of government in the next five years,” the Head of State said during an interview earlier this month.

He emphasised that the administration is pursuing a holistic approach that goes beyond immediate financial relief to address the diverse needs of citizens.

Highlighting the government’s ongoing efforts to modernise public services, the President noted that the entire system is being digitised to ensure efficiency and transparency in the distribution of benefits. To this end he encouraged the public to open bank accounts in preparations of electronic transfers.

Meanwhile, President Ali also announced that the government will be giving $150,000 to each fisherfolk as part of an effort to better support these workers.

Back in August, President Ali had disclosed that Guyanese fisherfolk can expect more direct support, training, co-investment opportunities and a climate fund to enhance their lives and the local industry.

President Ali had then outlined plans to adopt newer technologies, training and equipping fisherfolk with the tools needed to ply their trade with greater precision.