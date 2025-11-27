Two arrested after police seize over 30kg of cannabis at Harmony Hall

POLICE in Regional Division Five have detained two individuals after more than 30 kilograms of suspected cannabis were discovered during a patrol at Harmony Hall Public Road, Mahaicony, on Tuesday night.

According to the Guyana Police Force, ranks found the narcotics “on Tuesday November 25, 2025, about 21:18hrs,” leading to the arrest of a 26-year-old gold miner from Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, and a 30-year-old nursing assistant from Rosignol, West Bank Berbice.

Police said that during the patrol, officers observed “a motorcar parked on the northern side of the roadway in the vicinity of Harmony Hall.”

Upon approaching the vehicle, contact was made with the two occupants.

A search was conducted on both individuals and the vehicle. The release stated that a search of the trunk “revealed three black (garbage) bags containing a total of seven transparent compressed parcels with leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.”

The suspected narcotics were taken to the Mahaicony Police Station, where they were weighed in the presence of both detainees. According to police, the cannabis “amounted to 30.625 kilograms.”

Both suspects remain in custody as the investigation continues. Police confirmed that “the suspected narcotics were lodged” as part of the ongoing probe