GPHC refutes social media claims of drug shortage

— Says medications are fully in stock

THE Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has rejected social media claim alleging that two medications were unavailable at the institution, confirming that both drugs are fully stocked at the pharmacy and in central storage.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, GPHC said it was “aware of a social media claim stating that two specific medications are unavailable at our institution,” but stressed that “this information is incorrect.”

The hospital clarified that both Chlor-o-phan Expectorant and Phenobarbital Syrup, the medications referenced online, are available in sufficient quantities.

According to the release, “Both medications are currently in stock at the GPHC Pharmacy and are adequately stocked in our central storage.”

Accompanying photographs showed 216 bottles of Chlor-o-phan Expectorant at the pharmacy and an additional 14,972 bottles in warehouse storage. Similarly, the institution displayed four bottles of Phenobarbital Syrup at the pharmacy and 150 bottles in storage.

The hospital also appealed to the public to rely on official channels for updates on drug availability, noting, “We encourage the public to contact our Pharmacy Department or Help Desk/Orange Office for accurate, up-to-date information on any medication.”

GPHC thanked citizens for their trust, reaffirming its commitment to transparency and reliable service delivery.

The statement, said, “Thank you for your continued trust in our services.”