Guyana Jewellers Association launched

—to drive modernisation of value-added gold sector

THE Ministry of Natural Resources on Wednesday formally launched the Guyana Jewellers Association (GJA), positioning the country’s jewellery industry for a more structured, competitive and export-ready future.

The announcement was made during a stakeholder meeting at Duke Lodge, Georgetown, held under the umbrella of the Guyana Gold and Jewellery Development Strategy Programme.

The ministry described the formation of the GJA as a major step in strengthening and modernising the value-added gold sector, noting that the association will serve as the unified representative body for jewellers, goldsmiths, gemstone suppliers, retailers and others operating across the industry.

Officials emphasised that the association will play a critical role in raising standards, improving consumer confidence, supporting export readiness and advancing Guyana’s national branding in high-quality, locally crafted jewellery.

Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat, speaking at the event, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to deepening the gold value chain and supporting businesses across the sector.

The minister emphasised the importance of greater organisation, adherence to improved standards, and deeper collaboration across the industry, noting that the ministry stands ready to work with the new Association as a strategic partner in sector development.

Technical Consultant Dominic Gaskin delivered an overview of the proposed governance structure, membership categories and operating framework for the Association. Stakeholders were invited to identify gaps, raise concerns and recommend areas where technical or institutional support will be required as the GJA transitions from launch to implementation.

During the meeting, stakeholders elected a nine-member inaugural Board to lead the Association’s establishment phase.

Gowkaran Persaud was elected Chairman, with Vade Persaud as Vice Chairman. Deborah Phillipe will serve as Secretary, while Rampersaud Gopaul will take up the role of Treasurer. The Board also includes Raj Persaud and Stephen Naraine as Directors, alongside three exofficio representatives from key government agencies who will support oversight and integration with national standards and regulatory bodies.

The launch attracted strong participation from across the jewellery ecosystem, including workshop operators, retailers, equipment suppliers and representatives from agencies such as the Guyana National Bureau of Standards, the Guyana Revenue Authority, the Ministry of Tourism and the Guyana Gold & Diamond Miners Association.

In a statement following the event, the Ministry said it welcomes the establishment of the Guyana Jewellers Association and looks forward to a new era of collaboration as Guyana continues to advance its value-added gold and jewellery sector.