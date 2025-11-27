National Gender Equality and Empowerment Seal launched

—Making equality a reality for all in the workforce

THE Ministry of Human Services and Social Security on Wednesday launched the National Gender Equality and Empowerment Seal, creating equal opportunities and empowering women in the local workforce.

The launch also featured the signing of the Guyana Women and Gender Equality and Empowerment Principles.

This ministry, along with the Ministries of the Public Service; Government Efficiency and Implementation; Labour and Manpower Planning; the Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry; the Georgetown Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Private Sector Commission, joined to launch this significant and momentous journey to empowerment at the Roraima Duke Lodge, Kingston.

With input from the United Nations (UN) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the National Seal provides a tangible tool for businesses to move from intention to real gender-positive action.

At the same time, the gender-neutral Seal is the government’s intervention with the three ministries to mainstream gender in workplaces, as well as to raise awareness and develop protective strategies against sexual and gender-based violence in all of its forms — from discrimination to harassment.

This ensures that all Guyanese workers have equal opportunities in employment, and that they are protected and empowered to pursue their careers with personal and professional development.

Providing an overview, Policy Coordinator at the MoHSSS, Jairo Rodrigues, stated that the Ministry of Human Services held a total of 37 engagements with both public and private sector organisations, specifically on gender and development between 2021 and 2025, to understand why women occupy only 40 per cent of the labour force, why they are still not equal in leadership and ownership; why there is a rise in family violence in households for women and professionals, and why women between ages 20 and 30 spend the prime of their working lives experiencing violence.

Nearly 1,000 persons were engaged during these sensitisation and consultation sessions.

During this time, the ministry found that women and men face gender issues, which range from discrimination to gender biases, sexual harassment, labour exploitation and abuse; that women are disproportionately affected by sexual harassment in the workplace; many organisations lacked any internal policies on sexual harassment; and women who experience family violence fear a loss of employment.

It was highlighted that while the government has services for women and men who are victims of violence, many often go to work as a priority for fear of losing their jobs, or being disciplined if they were to go to court or seek a protection order.

Notably, it was found that immigrants (men and women), are being sexually harassed and exploited, while women face institutional challenges in general considerations to child care, where if they get to work a few minutes late, they are penalised.

Men’s health care and hygiene were also interventions that were made, since many organisations did not provide men with something as basic as sanitary bins.

Through thorough research and development, consultations, reviews and careful adjustment to fit the needs of Guyanese, the ministry presented what the Seal would look like to the public and private sectors.

After receiving feedback, the ministry worked on the final product — the National Gender Equality and Empowerment Seal.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud, in her feature remarks, affirmed, “This gender seal is not merely a policy. It is an actionable programme where there are measurable indicators.”

According to Dr Persaud, this Prevention of Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Harassment (PSEAH) document involved not only creating this Seal, but also engaging persons to gain an understanding of where and what the issues are that affect them deeply.

She said the launch is a “paradigm shift” and speaks to our progress in the way we view Guyana, ourselves, and the way we want to see the people who constitute the workforce.