—Walrond orders police ranks to strip illegal tint from private vehicles

IN keeping with government insistence on accountability within the security sector, Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond has issued an immediate order instructing all police ranks to remove illegal tint from their private vehicles if they do not possess a valid permit.

The notice, circulated on Wednesday, makes it unmistakably clear that law enforcement officials will not be allowed to operate outside the very regulations they are mandated to uphold.

According to the minister’s directive, “Any rank who has tint on their private motor vehicle that does not comply with the regulations, and who does not possess a valid tint permit, must remove the tint immediately.”

The order also warns against any attempt by ranks to circumvent the system by reinstalling tint without authorisation.

Walrond stressed that reapplication must follow the proper administrative process. “Ranks are further advised that no tint is to be reinstalled unless an approved tint permit has been formally applied for and granted,” the notice stated.

The minister was equally blunt about the principle guiding this policy shift: equity before the law.

“Let it be clearly understood that the law applies to everyone equally. Those empowered to enforce the law must be the first to uphold it,” she said.

The administration has been pushing a broader culture of discipline, transparency and higher standards across the security services. Walrond’s latest move signals zero tolerance for any perception of double standards between law enforcement and civilians.

The ministry has confirmed that disciplinary action will be taken against any officer who disregards the order.

“Failure to comply will result in disciplinary action, without exception,” the notice warned.